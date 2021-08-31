Novanta : Completes Acquisitions of SEM and ATI and Updates Financial Guidance (Form 8-K)

Novanta Completes Acquisitions of SEM and ATI and Updates Financial Guidance



BEDFORD, Massachusetts, August 31, 2021 -- Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the 'Company'), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Schneider Electric Motion USA Inc. ('SEM') and ATI Industrial Automation Inc. ('ATI').

'SEM and ATI are fantastic businesses which are excellent strategic additions to Novanta, expanding our positions in high growth markets,' said Matthijs Glastra, Chairperson and CEO of Novanta. 'With the addition of these businesses to our Precision Motion segment, we now offer some of the most sophisticated technology solutions available in the precise motion and robotics space. We are excited to collaborate with the SEM and ATI teams, with their talent, expertise, and unique capabilities. Also, with the transactions closed, Novanta is now able to give revised full year financial guidance.'

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2021, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $685 million to $700 million. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $145 million to $148 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.50.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); divestiture and related expenses; acquisition and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta's non-GAAP financial measures, see 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' in the most recent quarterly earnings press release.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as 'expect,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'believe,' 'future,' 'could,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'aim,' and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's 2021 full-year revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance; the benefits of the ATI and SEM acquisitions; and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the

following: our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and realize expected benefits and synergies; economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers' businesses and level of business activities; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and other events outside our control; our significant dependence upon our customers' capital expenditures, which are subject to cyclical market fluctuations; our dependence upon our ability to respond to fluctuations in product demand; our ability to continually innovate and successfully commercialize our innovations; failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; customer order timing and other similar factors beyond our control; disruptions or breaches in security of our information technology systems; our failure to comply with data privacy regulations; changes in interest rates, credit ratings or foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with our operations in foreign countries; our increased use of outsourcing in foreign countries; risks associated with increased outsourcing of components manufacturing; our exposure to increased tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; negative effects on global economic conditions, financial markets and our business as a result of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; violations of our intellectual property rights and our ability to protect our intellectual property against infringement by third parties; risk of losing our competitive advantage; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our restructuring and realignment activities and disruptions to our operations as a result of consolidation of our operations; product defects or problems integrating our products with other vendors' products; disruptions in the supply of certain key components or other goods from our suppliers; our failure to accurately forecast component and raw material requirements leading to excess inventories or delays in the delivery of our products; production difficulties and product delivery delays or disruptions; our exposure to medical device regulations, which may impede or hinder the approval or sale of our products and, in some cases, may ultimately result in an inability to obtain approval of certain products or may result in the recall or seizure of previously approved products; potential penalties for violating foreign, U.S. federal, and state healthcare laws and regulations; impact of healthcare industry cost containment and healthcare reform measures; changes in governmental regulations affecting our business or products; our compliance, or failure to comply, with environmental regulations; our failure to implement new information technology systems and software successfully; our failure to realize the full value of our intangible assets; our exposure to the credit risk of some of our customers and in weakened markets; our reliance on third party distribution channels; being subject to U.S. federal income taxation even though we are a non-U.S. corporation; changes in tax laws, and fluctuations in our effective tax rates; any need for additional capital to adequately respond to business challenges or opportunities and repay or refinance our existing indebtedness, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; our existing indebtedness limiting our ability to engage in certain activities; volatility in the market price for our common shares; and our failure to maintain appropriate internal controls in the future.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company's operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2021 and our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Such statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'NOVT'.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company's website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Novanta Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

* * *