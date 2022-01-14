Log in
    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
  Report
Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, March 01, 2022

01/14/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 before the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, April 04, 2022.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NOVANTA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 700 M - -
Net income 2021 51,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 628 M 5 628 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 158,09 $
Average target price 169,33 $
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVANTA INC.-10.34%5 628
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%52 935
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.89%50 270
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-5.24%48 955
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.01%15 882
JABIL INC.-0.55%10 038