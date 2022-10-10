Advanced search
    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
10-10-2022
114.20 USD   -2.55%
05:01pNovanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
BU
09/19Novanta Inc.(NasdaqGS:NOVT) added to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index
CI
08/15Berenberg Bank Adjusts Novanta's Price Target to $132 From $120, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

10/10/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 before the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, January 02, 2023.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 852 M - -
Net income 2022 71,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 177 M 4 177 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NOVANTA INC.
Novanta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NOVANTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 117,19 $
Average target price 150,67 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Lonny J. Carpenter Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVANTA INC.-33.54%4 177
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.37%47 001
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.77%41 739
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-43.09%29 278
JABIL INC.-14.43%8 281
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-60.31%6 397