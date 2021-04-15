Log in
NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
Novanta Inc. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

04/15/2021 | 09:24am EDT
Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, July 05, 2021.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 644 M - -
Net income 2021 56,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 86,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 767 M 4 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart NOVANTA INC.
Duration : Period :
Novanta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVANTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 124,00 $
Last Close Price 134,71 $
Spread / Highest target 2,44%
Spread / Average Target -7,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthijs Glastra Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Stephen W. Bershad Chairman
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVANTA INC.13.95%4 767
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32.07%59 185
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.56%40 582
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.15%36 608
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.62%19 674
OZON HOLDINGS PLC50.83%12 725
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ