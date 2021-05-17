Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novanta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novanta : to Present at the William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

05/17/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, which is being held virtually.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NOVANTA INC.
10:12aNOVANTA  : to Present at the William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference..
BU
06:53aNOVANTA  : Shareholders Approve Expanded Share Issuance Under Incentive Award Pl..
MT
06:14aNOVANTA INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles..
AQ
05/13NOVANTA  : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Novanta PT to $118 From $114, Maintains Hold R..
MT
05/12NOVANTA  : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
05/11NOVANTA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/11NOVANTA INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/11NOVANTA  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Q2, Full-Year 2021 Outlook
MT
05/11NOVANTA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11NOVANTA  : Earnings Flash (NOVT) NOVANTA Reports Q1 Revenue $162.6M, vs. Street ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 657 M - -
Net income 2021 53,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 746 M 4 746 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NOVANTA INC.
Duration : Period :
Novanta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVANTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 127,67 $
Last Close Price 134,13 $
Spread / Highest target 2,89%
Spread / Average Target -4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVANTA INC.13.46%4 746
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.13.59%51 774
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.49%39 658
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.36%36 562
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.33%19 787
OZON HOLDINGS PLC34.82%11 374