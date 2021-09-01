Log in
    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
Novanta : to Present at Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

09/01/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, which is being held virtually.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


All news about NOVANTA INC.
02:36pNOVANTA : to Present at Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, ..
BU
08/31NOVANTA : Noventa Boosts FY21 EPS, Revenue Forecast
MT
08/31NOVANTA : Completes Acquisitions of SEM and ATI and Updates Financial Guidance (..
PU
08/31NOVANTA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
08/31NOVANTA : Completes Acquisitions of SEM and ATI and Updates Financial Guidance
BU
08/10NOVANTA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/10NOVANTA : Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
08/10NOVANTA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/10Novanta Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Year o..
CI
08/10NOVANTA : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Issues Q3 Outlook, Updates 2021 Gui..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NOVANTA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 677 M - -
Net income 2021 82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 438 M 5 438 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales 2022 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVANTA INC.29.61%5 438
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.65%55 628
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.20%45 839
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.86%36 872
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.07%18 167
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-14.16%10 284