Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novanta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

12/16/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, and Charlie Webster, Executive Vice President, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference, which is being held virtually, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NOVANTA INC.
05:01pNovanta to Present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investo..
BU
08:41aINSIDER SELL : Novanta
MT
12/14Novanta to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 202..
BU
11/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts Novanta's Price Target to $155 From $129, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/12NOVANTA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Novanta Inc. Announces Resignation of Deborah Disanzo as Directors, Effective February ..
CI
11/09NOVANTA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
11/09Novanta Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
11/09Novanta Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021
CI
11/09Novanta Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue, Raises Full-Year Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVANTA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 700 M - -
Net income 2021 51,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 070 M 6 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,12x
EV / Sales 2022 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NOVANTA INC.
Duration : Period :
Novanta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVANTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 170,50 $
Average target price 169,33 $
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVANTA INC.44.22%6 070
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.50%52 259
AMPHENOL CORPORATION26.13%50 456
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.03%50 221
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.68%19 019
JABIL INC.49.96%9 195