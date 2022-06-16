Log in
NOVANTA INC.

06/16/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
111.53 USD   -4.76%
05:01pNovanta to Present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022
BU
05/17Berenberg Bank Adjusts Novanta's Price Target to $120 From $135, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/16NOVANTA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

06/16/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, which is being held in Greenwich, CT.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 845 M - -
Net income 2022 74,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 56,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 181 M 4 181 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Novanta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 117,11 $
Average target price 142,67 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Ira J. Lamel Independent Director
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVANTA INC.-35.03%4 181
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.21%52 193
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-25.07%39 483
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-32.36%34 866
JABIL INC.-18.62%8 305
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.57%7 856