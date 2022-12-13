Advanced search
    NOVT   CA67000B1040

NOVANTA INC.

(NOVT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
153.28 USD   +3.41%
05:01pNovanta to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023
BU
12/12Novanta to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
BU
11/16Insider Sell: Novanta
MT
Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

12/13/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck Ravetto, Group President, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, which is being held virtually.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 858 M - -
Net income 2022 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 290 M 5 290 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
EV / Sales 2023 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Glastra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert John Buckley Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Betadam Chief Information Officer
Thomas N. Secor Independent Director
Lonny J. Carpenter Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVANTA INC.-15.94%5 290
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-10.23%47 721
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.88%45 978
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.45%33 346
JABIL INC.1.59%9 671
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-5.60%7 810