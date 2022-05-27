Log in
    NVS   US66987V1098

NOVARTIS AG

(NVS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
91.46 USD   +0.22%
04:58pFDA approves Novartis Kymriah(R) CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
DJ
08:23aNOVARTIS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:00aNOVARTIS : Sandoz appoints new Board representative to global AMR Industry Alliance
DJ
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDA approves Novartis Kymriah(R) CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma

05/27/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2022 18:58 ET (22:58 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 802 M - -
Net income 2022 9 263 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 91,10 $
Average target price 94,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG4.33%198 211
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.90%472 231
PFIZER, INC.-8.57%302 932
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.16%282 336
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY13.48%282 164
ABBVIE INC.11.20%266 074