FDA approves Novartis Kymriah(R) CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Strategic Metals
The SPAC
Ageing Population
Robotics
Education
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Biotechnology
The Cannabis Industry
Smart City
Fintechs
The future of mobility
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Novartis AG
News
Summary
NVS
US66987V1098
NOVARTIS AG
(NVS)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
91.46
USD
+0.22%
04:58p
FDA approves Novartis Kymriah(R) CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
DJ
08:23a
NOVARTIS AG
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:00a
NOVARTIS
: Sandoz appoints new Board representative to global AMR Industry Alliance
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
FDA approves Novartis Kymriah(R) CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
05/27/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 27, 2022 18:58 ET (22:58 GMT)
All news about NOVARTIS AG
04:58p
FDA approves Novartis Kymriah(R) CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or..
DJ
08:23a
NOVARTIS AG
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:00a
NOVARTIS
: Sandoz appoints new Board representative to global AMR Industry Alliance
DJ
2021
NOVARTIS
: Lp(a) HORIZON achieves 50% enrollment in trial to assess the safety and efficac..
PR
2020
NVS INVESTOR ALERT
: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Novarti..
PR
2019
ALERT
: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The Medicines Company
PR
2019
NOVARTIS (NVS) ALERT
: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Novartis AG; Investors E..
PR
2018
NOVARTIS
: DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMI..
PR
2018
Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of AveXis, Inc. - AVXS
PR
2017
NOVARTIS
: DURECT's Collaboration with Sandoz Clears HSR Review and is Effective
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
08:23a
NOVARTIS AG
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
52 802 M
-
-
Net income 2022
9 263 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
6 931 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20,5x
Yield 2022
3,66%
Capitalization
198 B
198 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,88x
EV / Sales 2023
3,73x
Nbr of Employees
110 000
Free-Float
88,1%
More Financials
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
91,10 $
Average target price
94,75 $
Spread / Average Target
4,00%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye
Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang
President-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
4.33%
198 211
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
4.90%
472 231
PFIZER, INC.
-8.57%
302 932
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-12.16%
282 336
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
13.48%
282 164
ABBVIE INC.
11.20%
266 074
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave