NOVARTIS AG

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
BioNTech CEO expects vaccine can be fridge-stored for two weeks

09/17/2020 | 05:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of biopharmaceutical company BioNTech in Mainz, Germany

BioNTech expects that the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Pfizer can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for at least two weeks, seeking to allay concerns that the compound may have to be deep-frozen.

Speaking at an online media briefing on the purchase of an additional German production site, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said tests have recently confirmed the genetic compound remains stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for five days but he expects storability at those conditions to be two weeks or longer.

He added that a good vaccine should have an efficacy of at least 70% to 75% for it to quell the pandemic and that was also the yardstick that BioNTech had set itself.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

