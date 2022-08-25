Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Aug 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday after
GDP data from the continent's largest economy beat analyst
expectations, while gains were capped on nervousness ahead of
minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% as of 0712
GMT. Energy stocks jumped 1.2% to near 12-week highs as crude
prices rose on mounting supply tightness concerns.
Germany's DAX jumped 0.8%. The German economy
expanded by 0.1% in the second quarter, beating analyst
expectations, supported by private and government spending
despite the energy crisis.
Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central
Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the
day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a
larger-than-expected 50 basis points, as well as German Ifo
business numbers due at 0800 GMT.
Novartis rose 0.8% after saying it would spin off
Sandoz and list the biosimilars unit on the Swiss stock exchange
to create the No.1 European generics company and a more focused
parent group.
Fortum fell 0.6% after the Finnish utility
posted a second-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.4
billion), hit by losses at its German subsidiary Uniper
.
