  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:42 2022-08-25 am EDT
81.38 CHF   +0.70%
03:29aEnergy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP data
RE
01:35aNovartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
DJ
01:23aNovartis to spin off Sandoz, list it in Zurich
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP data

08/25/2022 | 03:29am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday after GDP data from the continent's largest economy beat analyst expectations, while gains were capped on nervousness ahead of minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% as of 0712 GMT. Energy stocks jumped 1.2% to near 12-week highs as crude prices rose on mounting supply tightness concerns.

Germany's DAX jumped 0.8%. The German economy expanded by 0.1% in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, supported by private and government spending despite the energy crisis.

Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, as well as German Ifo business numbers due at 0800 GMT.

Novartis rose 0.8% after saying it would spin off Sandoz and list the biosimilars unit on the Swiss stock exchange to create the No.1 European generics company and a more focused parent group.

Fortum fell 0.6% after the Finnish utility posted a second-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion), hit by losses at its German subsidiary Uniper . (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.56% 0.69655 Delayed Quote.8.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.18337 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.773467 Delayed Quote.11.19%
DAX 0.94% 13346.59 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
EURO STOXX 50 0.83% 3699.4 Delayed Quote.-15.03%
FORTUM OYJ 0.05% 10.46 Delayed Quote.-61.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.49% 0.012508 Delayed Quote.6.47%
NOVARTIS AG 0.48% 81.15 Delayed Quote.0.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.74% 1002.02 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
UNIPER SE -3.82% 5.91 Delayed Quote.-85.30%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.45% 0.998562 Delayed Quote.14.10%
All news about NOVARTIS AG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 254 M - -
Net income 2022 9 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 83,65 $
Average target price 95,64 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG0.66%182 598
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.21%436 786
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.44%299 400
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 788
PFIZER, INC.-19.68%269 449
ABBVIE INC.1.85%245 801