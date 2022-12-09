Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-09 am EST
85.48 CHF   +0.21%
01:01pErasca Shares Drop 30% After Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering, Novartis Agreement
DJ
09:13aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Friday
MT
08:58aSector Update: Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Erasca Shares Drop 30% After Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering, Novartis Agreement

12/09/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of Erasca Inc. declined roughly 30% to $5 Friday after the clinical-stage precision oncology company priced a $100 million underwritten public offering and announced a license agreement with Novartis AG.

Shares reached an intraday low of $4.70, a level last seen June 20 when shares reached $4.56, according to FactSet. For the year, shares traded 68% lower.

The company said Friday that it would price roughly 15.4 million shares at $6.50 each in the underwritten public offering, which is expected to close Tuesday. The gross proceeds, before deducting expenses, are expected to be about $100 million, Erasca said.

Erasca said it intends to use the net proceeds, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund the research and development of its product candidates and other development programs. Proceeds also will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, Erasca said.

Also Friday, Erasca said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novartis for naporafenib, a Phase 2 pivotal-ready pan-RAF inhibitor. The company said naporafenib has a potential first-in-class and best-in-class profile in NRAS mutant melanoma and other RAS/MAPK pathway-driven tumors.

In exchange for the worldwide license to develop and commercialize naporafenib, Erasca will pay Novartis a one-time cash payment of $20 million and $80 million of shares priced at $6.50 each, it said.

Novartis also is eligible to receive up to $80 million in cash based on regulatory milestones covering two indications in the U.S., Europe and Japan. It also stands to receive up to $200 million in cash, based on sales milestones.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERASCA, INC. -25.03% 5.45 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
NOVARTIS AG 0.21% 85.48 Delayed Quote.6.25%
All news about NOVARTIS AG
01:01pErasca Shares Drop 30% After Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering, Novartis Ag..
DJ
09:13aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Friday
MT
08:58aSector Update: Health Care
MT
08:17aErasca Signs Worldwide License for Tumor Treatment Naporafenib; Prices Equity Offering
MT
07:31aNOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
12/08NOVARTIS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
12/08NOVARTIS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12/08Novartis Says Phase 3 Trial of Experimental Blood Disease Drug Met Main Endpoint
MT
12/08Novartis Phase 3 Trial for Hemoglobinuria Drug Iptacopan Met Primary Endpoint
DJ
12/08Novartis' Rare Blood Disease Drug Improves Hemoglobin Levels in Late-stage Study
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 295 M - -
Net income 2022 8 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 91,19 $
Average target price 92,79 $
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG6.25%196 152
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.57%463 286
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.66%353 267
ABBVIE INC.22.59%293 450
PFIZER, INC.-14.92%290 657
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.08%287 434