Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) (asciminib), with novel mechanism of action for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia

10/29/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 15:46 ET (19:46 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
03:47pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) -3-
DJ
03:47pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) -2-
DJ
03:47pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) (asciminib), with novel mechanism of act..
DJ
03:47pFDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) (asciminib), with novel mechanism of action for the t..
DJ
01:42pSound Up for Lung Cancer
PU
10/28AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/27Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Not Interested in Novartis' Sandoz, CEO Says
MT
10/27Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates, sees recovery into Q4
RE
10/27WORLD PRESS REVIEW : October 27, 2021
10/27Intron Health Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 056 M - -
Net income 2021 10 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 186 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 83,90 $
Average target price 102,28 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-8.52%187 511
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.48%431 043
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.47%340 429
NOVO NORDISK A/S61.65%247 788
PFIZER, INC.16.73%240 919
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.05%226 802