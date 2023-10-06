Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into economically cyclical sectors.

Shares of medical-device maker Royal Philips fell sharply after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is unsatisfied with the status of the company's recall of devices to treat sleep apnea and asked for additional testing.

Novartis received Food and Drug Administration approval for its intravenous formulation of Cosentyx, its treatment for psoriatic arthritis and other conditions.

