  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:27 2023-06-08 am EDT
90.37 CHF   +0.97%
05:15pHealth Care Up on Defensive Hedges -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11:43aGlobal markets live: Gamestop, Lucid, Meta Platforms, Vodafone, Nestlé...
MS
10:13aParallel Imports : When Is Rebranding Generic Medicinal Products Justified?
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Up on Defensive Hedges -- Health Care Roundup

06/08/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

The Food and Drug Administration is moving to regulate more closely a widely used class of tests that labs run to detect cancer, measure cholesterol and look for other health issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Novartis' off-patent medicines division Sandoz set out its growth plans as a standalone company following the proposed spinoff, saying it is well positioned to continue delivering mid-single digit sales growth.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 1714ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 189 M - -
Net income 2023 9 829 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 3,51%
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,34 $
Average target price 109,15 $
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG7.07%206 716
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.46%443 455
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.28%414 234
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.42%351 939
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.11%275 591
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.91%256 071
