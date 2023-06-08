Health Care Up on Defensive Hedges -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

The Food and Drug Administration is moving to regulate more closely a widely used class of tests that labs run to detect cancer, measure cholesterol and look for other health issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Novartis' off-patent medicines division Sandoz set out its growth plans as a standalone company following the proposed spinoff, saying it is well positioned to continue delivering mid-single digit sales growth.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 1714ET