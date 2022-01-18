Molecular Partners Shares Drop 14% After Novartis Deal

By Chris Wack

Molecular Partners AG shares fell 14% to $27.29 after the company said it and Novartis entered into a license agreement under which Novartis will in-license global rights to ensovibep.

Ensovibep is a DARPin antiviral therapeutic candidate to treat Covid-19, which recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical study.

Molecular Partners said the agreement finalization triggers a milestone payment of 150 million Swiss francs ($163.8 million) to the company.

Under the license agreement, Molecular Partners will be eligible to receive a 22% royalty on sales in commercial countries and agreed to forgo royalties in lower income countries.

Molecular Partners said it expects to report CHF133 million cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31 and estimates its cash runway to extend well into 2025, excluding any potential royalty income as well as potential further cash flows to or from its research and development partners.

