  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Novartis AG
  News
  Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/18 10:35:34 am
82.045 CHF   -0.49%
10:25aMolecular Partners Shares Drop 14% After Novartis Deal
DJ
09:20aWall Street Set for Downbeat Open Amid Rising Treasury Yields
MT
08:55aHealth Care Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
Summary 
Summary

Molecular Partners Shares Drop 14% After Novartis Deal

01/18/2022 | 10:25am EST
By Chris Wack


Molecular Partners AG shares fell 14% to $27.29 after the company said it and Novartis entered into a license agreement under which Novartis will in-license global rights to ensovibep.

Ensovibep is a DARPin antiviral therapeutic candidate to treat Covid-19, which recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical study.

Molecular Partners said the agreement finalization triggers a milestone payment of 150 million Swiss francs ($163.8 million) to the company.

Under the license agreement, Molecular Partners will be eligible to receive a 22% royalty on sales in commercial countries and agreed to forgo royalties in lower income countries.

Molecular Partners said it expects to report CHF133 million cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31 and estimates its cash runway to extend well into 2025, excluding any potential royalty income as well as potential further cash flows to or from its research and development partners.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1024ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG 4.70% 24.45 Delayed Quote.31.31%
NOVARTIS AG -0.50% 82.01 Delayed Quote.2.70%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -2.12% 64.69 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
