On Friday Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis shares from "equal weight" to "overweight," with a target price raised from 108 to 110 Swiss francs following the recent correction that followed its Q3 results.



The broker, which attributes this decline to concerns about the expiry of patents on certain drugs, prefers to focus on the improvement in the Basel-based pharmaceutical group's product portfolio mix, as well as the prospect of the upcoming launch of Rhapsido, its new tablet for treating hives.



While he expects the laboratory's growth to remain modest in 2026 (+2% for sales, stable operating income), the broker indicates that he expects an acceleration from 2027 onwards (+5% for sales, +7% for operating income until 2029).



The broker adds that it expects a decidedly optimistic tone at the investor day to be held on November 20, with the official announcement of a forecast of 5% sales growth over the medium term, compared with the consensus forecast of only 3%, which should again be a positive catalyst for the share.