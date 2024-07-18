Novartis AG is one of the world's leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales (excluding discontinued operations) break down by therapeutic area as follows: - oncology (29.9%); - immunology (17.2%); - cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (14.1%); - neuroscience (8.9%). The remaining net sales (29.9%) are from contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. At the end of 2023, Novartis AG had 33 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (33%), the United States (39.5%), Asia/Africa/Australasia (20.5%), Canada and Latin America (7%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals