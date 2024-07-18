More about the company
Novartis AG is one of the world's leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales (excluding discontinued operations) break down by therapeutic area as follows:
- oncology (29.9%);
- immunology (17.2%);
- cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (14.1%);
- neuroscience (8.9%).
The remaining net sales (29.9%) are from contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
At the end of 2023, Novartis AG had 33 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (33%), the United States (39.5%), Asia/Africa/Australasia (20.5%), Canada and Latin America (7%).