NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
November 30, 2023 at 02:44 am EST
Share
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at CHF 110.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|84.72 CHF
|-0.15%
|-1.80%
|+1.33%
|08:44am
|NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Nov. 29
|NOVARTIS : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation after R&D day
|CF
|NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|NOVARTIS : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation after R&D day
|CF
|NOVARTIS AG : Sell rating from Barclays
|ZD
|Novartis' Kymriah, Other CAR-T Cancer Therapies Under US Investigation Over Alleged Safety Issues
|MT
|US FDA investigating safety risk of CAR-T cancer therapies
|RE
|Health Care Down as FDA Probes Immunotherapy Treatments -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|FDA Looking Into All Approved CAR T Therapies on Risk of Cancer in White Blood Cells
|DJ
|FDA Probes T-Cell Malignancies in Patients Receiving CAR-T Cell Therapies
|MT
|US FDA investigating safety risk of CAR-T therapies
|RE
|Swiss Market Index Slumps Ahead of Key Inflation Reports
|MT
|Novartis raises sales growth target
|RE
|Transcript : Novartis AG - Special Call
|CI
|European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle Again as November Rally Continues to Stall
|DJ
|NOVARTIS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
|ZD
|NOVARTIS : price target maintained by Oddo BHF
|CF
|NOVARTIS AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|Novartis Touts R&D Pipeline Progress, Upgraded Midterm Targets as Pure-play Medicines Company
|MT
|Novartis lifts sales growth target to 5% per year through 2027
|RE
|Novartis Raises Mid-Term Sales Growth Targets
|DJ
|Novartis Raises Mid-term Targets After Emerging as Pure-play Medicines Company
|MT
|Novartis: medium-term growth target raised
|CF
|Huluwa Pharma Registers Hypertension Drug
|MT
|Novartis aims for 5% annual sales growth through 2027
|RE
|Novartis Closes Sale of Cell, Gene Therapy Unit to Seqens
|MT
|Jefferies: Investor Interest Shifts from Daiichi Sankyo to Chugai and Otsuka Holdings
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.33%
|199 B $
|+61.78%
|532 B $
|+46.27%
|452 B $
|-13.89%
|366 B $
|-8.85%
|256 B $
|-14.30%
|245 B $
|-19.04%
|217 B $
|-11.45%
|197 B $
|-41.30%
|170 B $
|-5.57%
|117 B $