More about the company
Novartis AG is one of the world's leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.7%): used to treat cardiovascular, respiratory, and dermatological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, cancers, central nervous system disorders, hormone imbalances, etc.;
- generic drugs (18.3%; Sandoz).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (36.5%), the United States (34.9%), Asia/Africa/Australasia (20.9%), Canada and Latin America (7.7%).