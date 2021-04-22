Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/22 09:51:46 am
80.835 CHF   -0.49%
09:34aNOVARTIS AG  : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:15aNOVARTIS AG  : quaterly earnings release
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : ObsEva Annual General Meeting 2021
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOVARTIS AG : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

04/22/2021 | 09:34am EDT
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at CHF 85.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 006 M - -
Net income 2021 10 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 105 794
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106,26 $
Last Close Price 88,59 $
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-2.89%199 956
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.64%298 619
PFIZER, INC.6.03%217 716
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.14%198 884
ABBVIE INC.3.41%192 419
