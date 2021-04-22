NOVARTIS AG : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Nederland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Novartis AG
News
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04/22 09:51:46 am
80.835
CHF
-0.49%
09:34a
NOVARTIS AG
: Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:15a
NOVARTIS AG
: quaterly earnings release
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: ObsEva Annual General Meeting 2021
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
NOVARTIS AG : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
04/22/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at CHF 85.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about NOVARTIS AG
09:34a
NOVARTIS AG
: Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:15a
NOVARTIS AG
: quaterly earnings release
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: ObsEva Annual General Meeting 2021
DJ
04/21
AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS
: Commences Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Myeloma C..
MT
04/21
PRESS RELEASE
: APONTIS PHARMA plans initial public offering
DJ
04/20
PRESS RELEASE
: Evotec accelerates access to biologic therapeutics with initiati..
DJ
04/19
NOVARTIS
: Kesimpta (ofatumumab) data at AAN showed reduction in disability pro..
AQ
04/19
CureVac starts review process in Switzerland for COVID-19 vaccine hopeful
RE
04/19
MARKET CHATTER
: Italy In Talks With Manufacturers To Produce MRNA-Based COVID-1..
MT
04/19
PRESS RELEASE
: Evotec enters partnership with Kazia Therapeutics for clinical d..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
52 006 M
-
-
Net income 2021
10 032 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
22 918 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
19,1x
Yield 2021
3,71%
Capitalization
200 B
200 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,29x
EV / Sales 2022
4,00x
Nbr of Employees
105 794
Free-Float
85,6%
More Financials
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
106,26 $
Last Close Price
88,59 $
Spread / Highest target
68,1%
Spread / Average Target
19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-1,77%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai
Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer
Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
-2.89%
199 956
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
5.85%
438 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG
2.64%
298 619
PFIZER, INC.
6.03%
217 716
MERCK & CO., INC.
-3.14%
198 884
ABBVIE INC.
3.41%
192 419
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master