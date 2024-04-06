(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2024 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|86.06 CHF
|-2.47%
|-1.50%
|+1.40%
|10:16pm
|New Novartis data show early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio(R) (inclisiran) following maximally tolerated statin therapy significantly reduces LDL-C in ASCVD patients in real-world setting
|DJ
|Apr. 05
|Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2024 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)
|New Novartis data show early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio(R) (inclisiran) following maximally tolerated statin therapy significantly reduces LDL-C in ASCVD patients in real-world setting
|DJ
|Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|American Airlines, Target, Others Sue Drugmakers Over Alleged Price-Fixing
|MT
|Top Premarket Decliners
|MT
|Apontis Bags Distribution Deal with Novartis Unit for Two Asthma Medications
|MT
|NOVARTIS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|Novartis to Seek Label Expansion for Prostate Cancer Therapy
|MT
|Novartis Shares Rise After Trial Data Supports New Filing for Cancer Drug
|DJ
|NOVARTIS AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|NOVARTIS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA Tentative Nod for Generic Breast Cancer Treatment
|MT
|NOVARTIS AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
|ZD
|NOVARTIS AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
|ZD
|Swiss Equities Ends Central Bank Week in the Red; Galderma Shines on Debut
|MT
|Novartis Eyes Sale of Listed Unit in India
|CI
|NOVARTIS AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|ZD
|Novartis Says EU Regulator Panel Recommends Marketing Authorization for Fabhalta to Treat Blood Disorder
|MT
|Novartis’ Oral Monotherapy for Rare Blood Disorder Secures EU Panel’s Nod
|MT
|Novartis: positive opinion from CHMP to market Fabhalta
|CF
|Novartis Wins European Medicine Agency Panel's Positive Opinion for Rare Blood Disorder Drug
|MT
|Novartis Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan) receives positive CHMP opinion as first oral monotherapy for adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)
|DJ
|Novartis Fabhalta Receives Positive CHMP Opinion as First Oral Monotherapy for Adult Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
|CI
|MorphoSys Gets US Antitrust Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Novartis
|MT
|Novartis' EUR2.7 Billion Purchase of MorphoSys Secures US Antitrust Clearance
|MT
|BioNTech Q4 Earnings, Revenue Fall; Sets 2024 Revenue Guidance -- Shares Drop Premarket
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.40%
|209B
|+34.53%
|706B
|+24.27%
|562B
|-2.78%
|367B
|+17.40%
|324B
|+9.70%
|301B
|+0.19%
|208B
|-10.22%
|196B
|-7.40%
|151B
|-6.27%
|145B