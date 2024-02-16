Novartis, Roche's Food Allergies Treatment Xolair Gets FDA Approval

Novartis and Roche Holding said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved their Xolair treatment to reduce allergic reactions following the exposure to one or more foods.

Paramount+ Owner Discussed Combining It With Comcast's Peacock

The companies have explored a commercial partnership or joint venture among the arrangements.

Coinbase Stock Is Soaring. What Its Earnings Say About Where Bitcoin Goes Next.

Coinbase earnings revealed momentum behind smaller cryptos, which can be a sign that bullish sentiment is spreading.

To Avoid Hefty Tariffs, China's BYD Eyes U.S. Car Market Via Mexico

The Tesla competitor, which is expanding rapidly in Europe and Southeast Asia, is also looking at a new export base south of the U.S. border.

Nike to Lay Off More Than 1,600 Workers

The cuts are part of the sneaker giant's plan to shed $2 billion in costs over the next three years.

Tesla and Elon Musk Show Why Governance Doesn't Matter-Until It Does

Companies with dominant shareholders have a record of outperformance, but the wheels can come off quickly in a crisis.

Cinemark's stock sees choppy trading after wider-than-expected loss but revenue beat

The cinema operator's better than-expected fourth-quarter revenue overshadowed a wider-than-expected loss.

NatWest Buoyed by Earnings Beat, Guidance

NatWest shares rebounded from opening losses as investors cheered an above-forecast profit in the fourth quarter and guidance broadly in line with consensus, with analysts referring to the update as "good enough."

Eni Earnings Hit by Weaker Prices

Eni's earnings fell in the fourth quarter, with operating profit down 23%, hit by lower oil and natural-gas prices.

Swiss Re Profit Surges, Tops Guidance

Swiss Re reported net profit in 2023 of $3.2 billion, with an improved performance in its property-and-casualty reinsurance segment helping drive the sharp earnings advance.

