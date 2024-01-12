Apple Directors Al Gore, James Bell to Retire

The former U.S. vice president had been a board member since 2003.

SEC Charges Future FinTech Group CEO Huang With Manipulative Trading

The SEC claims Huang bought more than 530,000 shares over a two-month period and traded at a volume large enough to represent a high percentage of the stock's overall daily volume.

EPA Calls on Telecom Executives to Meet About Lead-Sheathed Phone Cables

Agency reports finding more than 100 readings with elevated lead near cables in 'high priority' probe; companies say their own tests show low lead levels.

CVS Is Closing Pharmacies Inside Some Target Stores

The closures are part of CVS's efforts to pare down its retail footprint.

International Flavors & Fragrances Taps Fyrwald to Succeed Clyburn as Next CEO

Fyrwald most recently served as CEO of Syngenta.

Novartis Pursuit of Cytokinetics Cools

Novartis has backed away from its pursuit of Cytokinetics.

Airbus Shatters Record for Jet Orders

Airlines are throwing down billions of dollars to buy new planes to upgrade and expand their fleets as they emerge from the pandemic's doldrums .

FAA Formally Notifies Boeing of Investigation Following MAX 9 Incident

The FAA said the probe will determine if the company failed to ensure products were safe and met approved designs.

Medical Apparel Supplier Careismatic Hires Restructuring Advisers

Careismatic Brands has engaged restructuring advisers to address financial challenges, according to people familiar with the matter, as competitive pressure and deteriorating performance make it difficult for the medical apparel company to satisfy its debt obligations.

Weight-Loss Drugs Don't Cause Suicidal Thoughts, FDA Says

Some patients and doctors had reported suicidal thoughts after taking GLP-1s.

