Novartis : Access our interactive slide deck (PDF 12 MB)

Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Q4 2020 Results Investor presentation 1 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "expected," "will," "planned," "pipeline," "outlook," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, potential product launches, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products; or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain therapeutic areas including dermatology, ophthalmology and the Sandoz retail business, and on drug development operations; or regarding potential future, pending or announced transactions; regarding potential future sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations and operational needs; or regarding our not-for-profit portfolio of 15 medicines from the Sandoz division for symptomatic treatment of COVID-19 and our collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop, manufacture and commercialize potential medicines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things: liquidity or cash flow disruptions affecting our ability to meet our ongoing financial obligations and to support our ongoing business activities; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the future, and research and development timelines; the impact of a partial or complete failure of the return to normal global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid 2021; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the development of the products described in this presentation; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the transactions described, including BeiGene, may not be realized or may be more difficult or take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved in the development or adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business models; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, investigations or disputes; our performance on environmental, social and governance measures; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Enbrel® is a registered trademark of Amgen, Inc. Humira® and Skyrizi™ are registered trademarks of Abbvie Inc. Siliq® is a registered trademark Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Taltz® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Stelara®, Tremfya® and Simponi® are registered trademarks of Janssen Biotech, Inc. Cimzia® is a registered trademark of UCB Group of Companies. 2 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Participants Vas Narasimhan John Tsai Chief Executive Officer Head of Global Drug Development and CMO Harry Kirsch Richard Saynor Chief Financial Officer CEO, Sandoz Marie-France Tschudin Shannon Thyme Klinger President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Chief Legal Officer Susanne Schaffert President, Novartis Oncology 3 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Vas Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer Company overview 4 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next We are transforming Novartis... Strategy set out in 2018... Our focus Our five priorities Focus our Unleash the Deliver company power of our transformative and capital people innovation Accelerate Embrace Go big certain operational on data geographies excellence and digital Strengthen Build trust our core with society ...is transforming Novartis 100% focused as a medicines company Leading pipeline, with 4 advanced therapy platforms Achieved USD 2bn cost savings over 2017-2020 Establishing a leading digital and data science platform Improving ESG scores, sector-leading across 4 key indices Record-high engagement score 5 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next ...while delivering strong operational performance Net sales +5% CAGR1 Core3 OpInc +10% CAGR1 Innovative Medicines core3 margin up to 35% Continuing operations2, USD bn 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 47.4 48.7 15.4 35.0% 14.1 33.5% 44.8 12.6 32.0% 42.3 11.7 31.0% 1. CAGR % 2017-20 in USD 2. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 3. Constant currencies (cc) and core results are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report 6 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Q4 sales growth and margin expansion driven by strong performance from key growth drivers Operational performance Continuing operations1, % cc vs. PY Q4 2020 FY 2020 Net 3% sales 1% Core2 13% OpInc 2% Key growth driver sales Q4 2020 Growth Sales Growth vs. PY vs. PY USD mn USD mn cc 716 198 35% 1,109 144 13% 471 91 23% 376 83 24% 254 68 33% 240 62 32% 408 52 13% 141 45 42% 57 40 nm 34 33 nm 335 32 8% 184 29 18% nm - not meaningful Key growth drivers and launches, as % of Innovative Medicines sales 52% Adakveo® Beovu® 43% Mayzent® Piqray® Xiidra® 34% Lutathera® Kymriah® 28% Kisqali® Ilaris® Zolgensma® Jakavi® Tafinlar+Mekinist® Promacta® Entresto® Cosentyx® Q4 Q4 Q4 Q4 Other3 2017 2018 2019 2020 3. Includes Tasigna®, Xolair®, Aimovig®, Tabrecta ®, Kesimpta®, Luxturna® , Enerzair ® and Atectura® 1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Core results are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report 7 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Zolgensma® sales of USD 920m in first full year since launch, now registered in 37 countries Sales evolution USD m 291 254 205 169 170 148 44 100 126 105 122 106 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Ex-US US Performance highlights Delivered significant growth in 2020 despite COVID-19 delaying new starts and switches; impact expected to continue through H1 2021

COVID-19 delaying new starts and switches; impact expected to continue through H1 2021 Treatment of choice for newly diagnosed patients

>800 patients have received Zolgensma ® ; now registered in 37 countries

; now registered in 37 countries Shift toward broader labeling (e.g. EU, Canada) and use globally - In EU, 15% of patients >2 years old and 2% over 13.5kg

Access pathways in 9 EU countries (~25% of the population) Growth opportunities in existing indications Approvals expected H1 2021: Switzerland, Australia, Argentina, South Korea

Formal reimbursement expected in 15 countries by 2022 (.e.g UK, Spain, Canada, Brazil, Argentina)

Expected increase in newborn screening: >80% in US and 20% in EU by end 2021 1 Clinical and pipeline Confirmatory data in 2021: cumulative IV safety, final STR1VE-EU & STR1VE-US results

STR1VE-EU & STR1VE-US results IT partial clinical hold: preclinical studies on track; FDA recommends a pivotal confirmatory study to be initiated after partial clinical hold is lifted

10+ early-stage programs with two INDs planned in 2021 1. Newborn screening implementation may be impacted by COVID-related delays 8 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next China: Rich pipeline, NRDL successes, expected to double sales by 2024 Second fastest growing pharmaceutical multinational company in China in 2020 Sales Continuing operations1, USD bn, % cc +16% 2.6 2.2 2019 FY 2020 FY China net sales grew +16% despite COVID-19 impact

Key growth drivers continued momentum, FY sales growth YoY: Entresto ® , Cosentyx ® , Oncology strategic brands 2

continued momentum, FY sales growth YoY: Entresto , Cosentyx , Oncology strategic brands NRDL achievements in 2020 :

Successfully listed: Cosentyx ® (PsO & AS), Gilenya ® , Mayzent ® , Tafinlar ® & Mekinist ®3 Renewed listing: Tasigna ® , Votrient ® , Sandostatin ® LAR, Zykadia ®

Rich pipeline:

2020 NDA approvals: Cosentyx ® AS, Mayzent ® , Pataday ® , Tafinlar ® +Mekinist ® adj, Zykadia ® 1L 7 approvals expected in 2021 (NDA submitted in 2020) Kesimpta ® granted China priority review, TQJ230 obtained 1 st BTD New launches planned by 2023: Kisqali ® , ACZ885 New indications by 2023: Afinitor ® (ER+ 2/3L BC), Tafinlar ® +Mekinist ® (BRAF+ NSCLC), Revolade ® (SAA 2L/1L)

BTD - break through therapy designation 1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Oncology strategic brands include: Strategic brands: Revolade®/ Jakavi®/ Tasigna®/ Exjade®/ Votrient®/ Sandostatin® LAR/ Zykadia®/ Tafinlar®+Mekinist® 3. Azarga® and Simbrinza® were also successfully listed in NRDL 9 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Sandoz sales met guidance with significant margin growth, despite pandemic impact Sales stable, core margin increased by +3.3%pts in 2020 (vs. PY, in cc) Q4 2020 FY 2020 Net sales 0% 0% Core OpInc 15% 3% Core 20.8% 24.2% margin: +3.3%pts Key 2020 performance drivers Biopharmaceuticals1 growth +19%, increasing share in maturing European markets Retail decline driven by COVID-19 and US oral solids Margin increase from product mix, productivity, favorable price effects; reduced spend Driving growth Biosimilars 15+ pipeline assets, many entering clinical phase soon

Sales of up to USD 3.5bn expected by 2025 Small molecules High LoE coverage (EU: >80%, US: >50%) with approximately 40 US first-to-files until 2024 Driving margin (mid-to-high 20s in mid-to long term) Manufacturing optimization

Product mix from higher biosimilar share

Operational excellence including use of digital 1. Biopharmaceuticals include biosimilars, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing and Glatopa® 10 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Novartis focused on overcoming COVID-19 challenges Select examples Dermatology market declines with COVID-19 PsO market weekly patient visits Jan-Aug 2020 PsO market weekly NBRx Jan-Aug 2020 25 4.0 20 3.0 Volume (thousands) 15 Thousands 2.0 10 1.0 5 Visit 0.0 0 Jan Mar May Aug Oct Dec Jan Mar May Aug Oct Dec Sources: IQVIA Visits Data. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Dermatology through December 2020 Oncology market declines with COVID-19 Biopsy and surgery rates CDK4/6 market NBRx Key areas impacted in 2020 expected to continue through H1 2021 Dynamic segment of § Several therapeutic areas, market (new/switch particularly dermatology and patients): less patient ophthalmology traffic, less F2F § New launches physician access (e.g. Kesimpta®, Mayzent®) § Advanced breast cancer (CDK4/6 market and Piqray®) Hospital initiation (lab § Kymriah® 120 100 80 60 40 20 Breast Lung Melanoma 0Pre- Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct COVID -20% Pre-COVID baseline Sep'20-Nov'20 Avg. Q3'19-Q1'20 Avg. work, diagnostics); § Lutathera® immuno-suppression concerns § Zolgensma® Lower demand § Sandoz Retail and anti-infectives Source: IQVIA APLD, Novartis Analysis Source: IQVIA projection 11 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Key innovation milestones in Q4 Approvals Positive FDA In-licensing deals AdComm Opinion Tislelizumab BeiGene EU for HFpEF (anti-PD-1) Hyperlipidemia Anti-COVID-19 Molecular EU for Sickle cell Positive readout DARPins Partners disease DME1 US for CRSwNP LNP023 (iptacopan): FDA breakthrough designation (PNH), Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (C3G) QGE031 (ligelizumab): FDA breakthrough designation (CSU) granted in December 2020 Leqvio® CRL update CRL due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions at

3 rd party manufacturer in Europe 2

inspection-related conditions at 3 party manufacturer in Europe No concerns raised in CRL regarding efficacy or safety of Leqvio ®

Response to CRL based on 3rd party readiness to be submitted Q2-Q3 2021

Q2-Q3 2021 Need for FDA inspection under discretion of FDA

Concurrently working on technology transfer to add Novartis own facility All abbreviations onslidepage1444. . CRSwNP - Severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. 1. Ph3 KESTREL study 2. Third party site originally scheduled for inspection May 2020; underwent paper based review due to pandemic. 12 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next 2021 catalysts maintaining long-term momentum Potential catalysts Selected examples Major approvals Kesimpta® (EU/JP) Entresto® (US) Cosentyx® (US/JP/CN) RMS HFpEF Pediatric psoriasis Major submissions1 Alpelisib (BYL719) Asciminib (ABL001) Jakavi® PROS CML Acute and chronic GvHD Beovu® Leqvio® (US)2 Kymriah® DME Hyperlipidemia FL Major readouts 177Lu-PSMA-617 Sabatolimab (MBG453) Canakinumab (ACZ885)3 Enabling submission 2021 mCRPC MDS NSCLC 1L + 2L Kymriah® Entresto® r/r DLBCL 1st relapse Post-AMI Enabling submission 2022 Ligelizumab (QGE031)4 Cosentyx® CSU HS Iptacopan (LNP023) Kisqali® Others IgAN, C3G (Ph2) Breast cancer (MONALEESA-2 OS) Pivotal study starts Iptacopan (LNP023) Ligelizumab (QGE031) 177Lu-PSMA-617 IgAN, C3G, aHUS Food allergy, CINDU pre-taxane 1. First submission in any market. 2. Novartis received a CRL from the FDA due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions at a third-party manufacturing facility in Europe. FDA has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. Response to CRL planned to be submitted Q2 - Q3 2021. 3. Depending on timing of final read-out submission may move to early 2022 4. Q4/2021-Q1/2022 potential COVID impact 13 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Moving forward a breadth of assets to drive long-term growth Selected opportunities: selection of expected 2021 milestones and additional indications Lifecycle management Post-AMI: PARADISE Entresto® Ph3 readout H1 2021 HFpEF: FDA action date Q1 2021 HS: SUNRISE, SUNSHINE Cosentyx® Ph3 readout H2 2021 L. Planus, Peds PsO, jPsA/ER, GCA, lupus nephritis Kisqali® aBC: MONALEESA-2 OS readout H2 2021 PROS: submission H2 2021 BYL719 TNBC, ovarian cancer, HER2+ aBC, HNSCC 2/3L Beovu® DME: submission H1 2021 RVO, diabetic retinopathy Pharmaceuticals Iptacopan IgAN, C3G: Ph2 readout H1 2021 (LNP023) aHUS: Ph3 start. PNH, iMN Iscalimab Sjögren's, kidney Tx, liver Tx (CFZ533) Ligelizumab CSU: PEARL 1, 2 (QGE031) Ph3 readout H2 2021 CINDU, food allergy Ph3 start H2 2021 Pelacarsen CVRR-Lp(a) (TQJ230) Branaplam HD: Ph2b start H2 2021 (LMI070) SMA Oncology Canakinumab NSCLC 1L/2L: CANOPY-1/2 (ACZ885) Ph3 readout H1/2 2021 NSCLC adjuvant 177Lu-PSMA-617 mCRPC 3L: VISION Ph3 readout H1 2021 mCRPC pre-taxane: Ph3 start H1 2021 Sabatolimab HR-MDS: STIMULUS (MBG453) Ph2 readout H2 2021 AML TNO155 Solid tumors, multiple combinations being explored in on-going trials LXH254 BRAF/NRASm melanoma, mRAS/RAF NSCLC 'Wild Cards' ECF843 (Dry eye: Ph2 readout H2 2021), LNA043 (Osteoarthritis: Ph2b start H1 2021), CSJ117 (Asthma), QBW251 (COPD), NIS793 (Solid tumors) 14 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Marie-France Tschudin President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Pharmaceuticals portfolio continues to rejuvenate with 43% sales driven by recent launches and growth drivers Pharmaceuticals net sales FY 2020: Net sales up +5% USD bn, growth in % cc § Growth drivers and launches growing +33%, despite pandemic conditions: Recent launches1 now represent 43% of the pharmaceutical sales Growth drivers2 Mature products3 Portfolio shift continues to lay foundation for future growth +5% § Cosentyx® and Entresto® contributed USD 6.5bn, growing +23% cc YoY 23.3 24.3 § Key approvals and launches in 2020 include: 0.7 1.9 - Kesimpta® in US 7.1 8.6 +33% - Leqvio® in EU 15.5 13.8 -10% - Cosentyx® nr-axSpA in US and EU § Launched new products or new major indications in all 5 franchises FY 2019 FY 2020 1. Zolgensma®, Xiidra®, Beovu® , Mayzent®, Aimovig®, Luxturna®, Kesimpta® , Enerzair® and Atectura®. 2. Cosentyx®, Entresto®, Xolair® , Ilaris® 3. All other brands. 16 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Cosentyx® Q4 sales up 13%, maintaining strong position in dermatology and outgrowing rheumatology market Sales evolution USD m, % cc Ex-US US 3.6bn 4.0bn (+13%) 1,109 858 937 965 930 944 1,012 791 354 330 372 423 336 354 317 324 474 534 601 611 576 614 640 686 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 2020 Robust Q4 performance despite continued COVID-19 impact COVID-19 market impact: patient visits at 70%-80% vs. pre-COVID-19 1

market impact: patient visits at 70%-80% vs. pre-COVID-19 Demand driven by clinical profile, strong access, execution excellence

Q4 YoY TRx grew faster than the market in US for PsO and SpA:

TRx grew faster than the market PsO: +10% vs. market +7%, maintaining strong NBRx share~16% 2 SpA: +18% vs. market +9%, leading NBRx share ~30% 3

Catalystsfor continued strong growth Increased biologics penetration in existing indications (all regions)

in existing indications (all regions) China NRDL listing for PsO and AS

listing for PsO and AS 300mg auto-injector & pre-filled syringe approved by EMA

& pre-filled syringe approved by EMA Clinical data readout (ULTIMATE): significant reduction in synovitis

(ULTIMATE): significant reduction in synovitis Expansion to up to 10 indications/label expansions planned (e.g. HS, JIA) JIA - Juvenile idiopathic arthritis HS - Hidradenitis suppurativa TRx - Total Prescriptions NBRx - New-to-Brand Prescriptions EMA - European Medicines Agency NRDL - National Reimbursement Drug List PsO - Psoriasis AS - ankylosing spondylitis SpA - spondyloarthritis TRx growth is calculated by comparing product volume across two time periods (YoY refers to Q4 2020 compared with Q4 2019). NBRx share calculated as product NBRx volume divided by market NBRx volume. 1. IQVIA Visits Data; 2. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Dermatology through December 2020; PsO market includes Enbrel®, Humira®, Siliq®, Skyrizi™, Stelara®, Taltz®, Tremfya® 3. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Rheumatology through December 2020; SpA market includes Cimzia®, Enbrel®, Humira®, Simponi®, Stelara®, Taltz®, Tremfya® 17 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Entresto® grows 44% in 2020 based on demand as an essential, first-choice treatment in heart failure Sales evolution USD m, % cc Ex-US US 2.5bn (+44%) 1.7bn 518 569 580 632 716 421 430 354 357 276 272 318 233 200 210 158 362 199 221 220 285 293 308 314 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 2020 Strong momentum across geographies continues in Q4 US demand driven growth (+27% YoY) 1

China (>200% YoY) fueled ex-US growth

ex-US growth Europe delivered strong double-digit growth (+32% YoY) Confidence in future growth Increasing penetration in HFrEF: only 25% currently treated 2

A direct-to-ARNI approach is now recommended in de novo patients by ACC in the 2021 ECDP 3 LCM Extended use in the treatment of HFpEF (US, Q1 2021)

PARADISE-MI trial on track for read-out in Q2 2021 ACC - American College of Cardiology HFrEF - Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. HFpEF - Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. CHF - Congestive Heart Failure. Post-AMI - post Acute Myocardial Infarction 1. US NBRx - IMS New to Brand Q4 vs Q3. Weekly NBRx averaged ~4,000 for the Q4 period up to 25 Dec 2020 2. Eligible patients defined as prevalent HFrEF patients within each market's label. G7 = US, CA, JP, DE, FR, IT, UK 3. 2021 Update to the 2017 ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway (ECDP) for Optimization of Heart Failure Treatment: Answers to 10 Pivotal Issues About Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction (in publication). https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2020.11.022 18 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Positive FDA AdComm supports extending the use of Entresto® to more HF patients, building on leading position in rEF Unmet need and value of Entresto® confirmed Recognition of highest effect in ejection fraction below normal 1

12:1 vote in favor of extending use

Understanding of HF is evolving putting dichotomous classification in question 2

Confirms strong unmet need

Regulatory decision expected Q1 2021 Preparing for launch Disease burden significant with frequent HF hospitalizations, emergency rooms and urgent office visits

Depending on label, US addressable population could be 1.5m to 3m

Strong experience and footprint in cardiology

Expect to maintain leading access position

Uptake likely gradual due to lack of consensus guidelines 1. LVEF pooled analysis PARADIGM/PARAGON. Solomon S et al. 2020 Circulation. 2. Dichotomous classification of HFrEF and HFpEF is not adequately capturing treatment effect as discussed by FDA AdComm on Entresto (15 Dec 2020) and spironolactone (16 Dec 2020), incl. CHARM study (Lund et al. European Journal of Heart Failure (2018) 20, 1230-1239); TOPCAT study (Solomon et al. European Heart Journal (2016) 37, 455-462) 19 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Kesimpta® on track to become a 1st choice high efficacy DMT for patients, physicians and payers; preparing for RoW launches Solid launch progress during pandemic 2021 priorities for acceleration Broad payer >150m (~73%) US commercial lives Pull-through access, driving conversion coverage have unrestricted coverage or single step edit to paid product with sales ramp up in H2 coverage including big 3 plans1 Comprehensive 100% target prescribers reached2,3 Drive breadth, depth of HCP adoption, increase engagement F2F engagement with pandemic recovery Broad adoption ~1000 patients treated in 1st 4 months Intensify patient activation through DTC and of launch4, 17% naive5 omni-channel engagement Positive customer 80% of free Rx filled within 1 week average6 Maintain and build experience Pandemic impact Restricted F2F interactions, patient visits down Impact expected to continue into H1 on MS Market 15-20%7, NBRx down 12%8 1. United Healthcare & OptumRx, CVS Caremark & Aetna, ESI Commercial, based on payer wins & associated lives covered 2. Internal target list having at least one contact through the hybrid F2F/ digital model 3. IQVIA BrandImpact. MS Promotional Activities Analysis. Neurology Panel. End Nov 2020. 4. IQVIA National Prescription Audit NBRx data through W/E 01/01 5. Based on start forms. 6. Novartis HUB and Direct to Specialty Pharmacy data 7. Symphony APLD Jan-Oct 2020 vs PY 8. Internal estimate; IQVIA Weekly NBRx w/e 20-Mar 2020 to 1-Jan 2021 vs PY 20 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Leqvio®: Expect gradual ramp in Europe, building foundation to be stronger out of the gate upon approval in US Progressing approvals EC approval December 2020 Completed 10 additional filings in RoW CRL response plan submission Q2/Q3 2021 Preparing launches First prescriptions expected February with initial focus on population at high CV risk On track for Q3 2021 launch in collaboration with NHS England Advancing infrastructure building with healthcare systems 21 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceutiicals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Focus in 2021 will be launches and preparing for next big bets, building on the strong foundation Maximize growth drivers Cosentyx®: deliver nr-axSpA launch, LCM addressing 7m additional patients Entresto®: drive penetration in CN, launch in JP, expansion into pEF and post-AMI Deliver on new launches Kesimpta®: enable broad HCP adoption, fast and simple access Leqvio®: establish broad and affordable access, addressing adherence, system barriers Beovu®: restore evidence-based confidence to treat, expansion into DME/ RVO Next wave of launches Iptacopan: educate on complement- driven renal and hematologic diseases Iscalimab: create awareness on unmet need Ligelizumab: leverage dermatology / allergology footprint to expand use of biologics in CSU Pelacarsen: drive Lp(a) awareness and standard protocol testing Branaplam: drive biomarkers awareness and engage HD community on early treatment Nr-axSpA - non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, pEF - preserved ejection fraction, post-AMI - post acute myocardial infarction, DME - diabetic macular edema, RVO - retinal vein occlusion, Lp(a) - lipoprotein (a) 22 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Susanne Schaffert President, Novartis Oncology 23 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Continued momentum on growth drivers and launches more than offset generic erosion in Q4 and FY 2020 Oncology net sales USD bn, % cc Recent launches1 Growth drivers2 Base business4 Gx3 +3% 14.4 .2 14.7 1.3 2.1 0.2 +29% 3.9 4.6 3.7 3.6 -1% 5.5 4.4 -19% FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2020: Net sales up +3% Growth drivers and launches up +29%, despite pandemic conditions

Embarked on virtual launches with Adakveo ® and Tabrecta ® Q4: Continued momentum of growth drivers and recent launches Promacta ® / Revolade ® (USD 471m, +23%)

/ Revolade (USD 471m, +23%) Jakavi ® (USD 376m, +24%)

(USD 376m, +24%) Tafinlar ® + Mekinist ® (USD 408m, +13%)

+ Mekinist (USD 408m, +13%) Kymriah ® (USD 141m, +42%)

(USD 141m, +42%) Kisqali ® (USD 184m, +18%) Q4: Offset Gx erosion, COVID-19 impact Generic impact mainly from Afinitor ® , Exjade ®

, Exjade Lutathera ® (USD 109m, +1% cc) continued impact from COVID-19 All growth rates in cc. 1. Recent launches include Kisqali®, Lutathera®,Kymriah®, Piqray®, Adakveo® , Tabrecta® 2.Growth drivers include Promacta®/Revolade®, Tafinlar®+ Mekinist®, Jakavi® (marketed by Novartis ex-US) 3. Gx include Afinitor®, Exjade®, Glivec® and Sandostatin® 4. Base business - other brands 24 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Kisqali®: Strong growth as the only CDK4/6i proven to extend lives in two Ph3 trials Sales evolution USD m, % cc Ex-US US +45% 687 480 369 230 250 318 FY 2019 FY 2020 Delivered strong growth (+45% cc) and market share gains (+4.8% 1 ) in 2020, driven by unprecedented overall survival (OS) benefit from 2 pivotal Ph3 trials

) CDK4/6i market still depressed due to COVID-19 (NBRx down -15% vs. PY)

COVID-19 (NBRx down -15% vs. PY) Longest median OS among all Ph3 trials in aBC: nearly 5 years in pre- menopausal patients

Pooled data from MONALEESA studies presented at SABCS confirmed efficacy across luminal and ET resistant HER2-E patient subtypes

HER2-E patient subtypes Ability to selectively and preferentially inhibit CDK4 may restore endocrine sensitivity in these more aggressive tumors

NATALEE adjuvant study in intermediate and high risk populations (70% of adjuvant patients) final readout expected 2022 1. Patient share, October YTD vs PY 25 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Kymriah®: Double-digit growth in all regions despite pandemic Sales evolution USD m, % cc Ex-US US +68% 474 269 278 119 159 205 FY 2019 FY 2020 Sales grew +68% cc in 2020 , despite COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems

, despite COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems Continued to expand our global footprint:

27 countries covering at least 1 indication 290+ qualified treatment centers FBRI approved for commercial supply (previous approvals: Stein, Les Ulis)

Increased manufacturing capacity ~70% vs. PY, improved process robustness

~70% vs. PY, improved process robustness New data at ASH:

ELARA interim analysis showed Kymriah ® is effective in extensively pre-treated patients with r/r FL: CR 65%, ORR 83%; submission expected 2021 JULIET updated efficacy results showed continued durable responses for patients with r/r DLBCL: 2-yearprogression-free survival rate 33%

Advanced our CAR-T pipeline (new indications) and CAR-T manufacturing platform FBRI - Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation 26 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Asciminib: Superior efficacy and safety profile confirms potential to transform standard of care in CML ASCEMBL is the 1st head-to-head pivotal trial vs. a 2nd generation TKI Major Molecular Response rate at 24 weeks 25.5% of patients 13.2% 1.9x1 n=1 n=7 57 6 % Asciminib Bosutinib Complete Cytogenetic response at 24 weeks 40.8% % of patients 24.2% 1.7x Asciminib Bosutinib Ph3 ASCEMBL study in 3L+ CML-CP: demonstrated statistically significant superiority in efficacy vs. bosutinib and a favorable safety profile

CML-CP: demonstrated statistically significant superiority in efficacy vs. bosutinib and a favorable safety profile MMR rate at 24 weeks: 25.5% vs. 13.2% with bosutinib, meeting primary endpoint; consistent across most major demographic and prognostic subgroups

AEs leading to dose adjustment or interruption with asciminib vs. bosutinib were 37.8% (n=156) and 60.5% (n=76), respectively; AEs leading to discontinuation were 5.8% and 21.1%, respectively

Global regulatory submissions planned in H1 2021; further plans to expand into earlier lines underway 1. After adjusting for major cytogenetic response (MCyR) status at baseline. CML-CP, chronic myeloid leukemia-chronic phase; MMR, major molecular response; AE, adverse event; 27 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next 2021: Maximize momentum for our growth drivers and new launches, while preparing for next big bets Maximize growth drivers Kisqali®: Continue strong growth driven by M3 and M7 OS data Kymriah®: Drive growth in pALL and DLBCL, leveraging a differentiated profile and increased manufacturing capacity and reliability Lutathera®: Unlock potential in community setting and grow use in earlier lines of treatment Promacta®/Revolade®: Growth in ITP and uptake in 1L SAA in the US and Japan Jakavi®: Continue strong growth in PV and MF, while launching GVHD Tafinlar® + Mekinist®: leverage potential in adjuvant melanoma and NSCLC Deliver on new launches Piqray®: Maximize US launch momentum and expand further to EU markets Adakveo®: Enable access in larger US accounts and continue global expansion Tabrecta®: Maximize the first mover advantage as the first and only MET inhibitor available for patients in the US Asciminib: Drive awareness of CML unmet need and the importance of STAMP and launch successfully in US Next wave of launches 177Lu-PSMA: Further evolve commercial infrastructure for best-in-class launch Canakinumab: Focus on medical education on pro-tumor inflammation Sabatolimab: Build awareness of the dual mechanism of action of TIM-3 and its potential in MDS/AML TNO155: Advance a first-in-class inhibitor of SHP2 across 5 combination trials in NSCLC and CRC LXH254: Advance potentially best-in-class B/C- RAF inhibitor in RAS/RAF mutant melanomas and lung cancers 28 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Expanding our pipeline with in-licensing of tislelizumab, a late-stagePD-1 inhibitor, from BeiGene1 Tislelizumab Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages Strategic rationale Accelerate IO market entry with backbone PD-1 PD-1 market expected to reach USD 63bn by 2026

market expected to reach USD 63bn by 2026 Tislelizumab already approved in China; 15 potentially registration-enabling clinical trials currently ongoing, with first ex-China filing expected in 2021

registration-enabling clinical trials currently ongoing, with first ex-China filing expected in 2021 Key indications include NSCLC, HCC, esophageal and gastric cancer Unlock combination potential with Novartis assets Multiple combination opportunities identified with Novartis portfolio, across all 4 therapeutic platforms

Open the door to potential broader strategic collaboration with BeiGene Deal terms Upfront payment of USD 650m plus royalties and milestone payments

Novartis obtains development and commercialization rights in ex-China regions 2

ex-China regions Closing expected H1 2021, deal subject to normal closing conditions 1 1. Novartis signed a strategic collaboration agreement to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene, Ltd. in major markets outside of China on January 11, 2021. Closing of the transaction is subject to receiving antitrust clearance. Until closing, BeiGene will continue to have control of tislelizumab 2. Ex-China regions include the US, Canada, Mexico, the EU, UK, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Russia, and Japan; BeiGene retains the rights to tislelizumab in China and other countries 29 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Harry Kirsch Chief Financial Officer Financial review and 2020 guidance 30 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next 2020 financial results in line with guidance As revised in Q3 investor call Group full year guidance FY 2020 vs. PY In cc in cc "Sales expected to grow mid single digit assuming return to normal prescription dynamics.3% ü 3 to 4% range in case of resurgence of COVID-19" "Core operating income to grow low double digit to mid teens" 13% ü 31 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Solid FY performance on top and bottom line Continuing operations 1 Q4 Change vs. PY USD million 2020 % USD % cc 2 Net Sales 12,770 3 1 Core Operating income 2 3,501 1 2 Operating income 2,644 45 51 Net Income 2,099 86 93 Core EPS (USD) 2 1.34 2 3 EPS (USD) 0.92 84 93 Free Cash Flow 2 3,342 -4 FY Change vs. PY 2020 % USD % cc 2 48,659 3 3 15,416 9 13 10,152 12 19 8,071 13 20 5.78 9 13 3.55 14 21 11,691 -10 Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report 32 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Core margin expansion of +2.8% points FY Innovative Medicines core margin at 35.0% Continuing operations1,2 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Core operating Core operating Net sales income Core margin Net sales income Core margin change vs. PY change vs. PY Core margin change vs. PY change vs. PY change vs. PY Core margin change vs. PY (in % cc) (in % cc) (%) (%pts cc) (in % cc) (in % cc) (%) (%pts cc) Innovative Medicines 1 3 31.4 0.7 4 11 35.0 2.2 Sandoz 0 3 20.8 0.8 0 15 24.2 3.3 Continuing Operations 1 2 27.4 0.4 3 13 31.7 2.8 Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report 33 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next FY 2020 free cash flow decreased to USD 11.7bn Continuing operations1 free cash flow2 USD billion -10% Key drivers vs. PY: + Higher operating income 12.9 11.7 (adjusted for non-cash items) − Payments for legal matters − Lower divestment proceeds FY 2019 FY 2020 Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report 34 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next 2021 Novartis full year guidance Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. PY in cc Continuing operations | full year guidance1 vs. PY (cc) Sales expected to grow low to mid single digit IM Division expected to grow mid single digit

Sandoz expected to be broadly in line with prior year Core operating income expected to grow mid single digit, ahead of sales 1. Key assumptions: Our guidance assumes that we see a return to normal global healthcare systems including prescription dynamics by mid 2021

return to normal global healthcare systems dynamics by mid 2021 In addition, we assume that no Gilenya and no Sandostatin LAR generics enter in 2021 in the US 35 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Q1 2021 Sales expected to decline due to PY COVID-19 forward purchasing of approximately +0.4bn Sales growth vs. PY %pts, cc 13 3 2020 Actuals Q1FY Low to mid single digit 2021 Illustrative Low to mid single digit Q1 2020 0.4bn Forward purchasing (approximately 3%pts of Q1 growth) Q1 2021 Broadly in line vs. PY excluding PY forward purchasing impact Key assumption: Return to normal prescription dynamics of healthcare systems by mid 2021 36 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Expecting margin expansion with Core OpInc growth magnitude lower in 2021 driven by increased launch investments 2021 pushes and pulls + - Growth drivers and Kesimpta® launch Increased investments uptake benefiting from return to normal in launches and pre-launches, including global healthcare systems by early H2 Kesimpta® and Leqvio® Productivity programs Increased development costs Continue new ways of working tislelizumab1 Increased investments into growth drivers assuming physician access normalizes as of mid year 1. Novartis signed a strategic collaboration agreement to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene, Ltd. in major markets outside of China on January 11, 2021. Closing of the transaction is subject to receiving antitrust clearance. Until closing, BeiGene will continue to have control of tislelizumab 37 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next FY 2021 Guidance on other financial KPIs Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. PY in cc Continuing operations1 | full year guidance vs. PY (cc) Core Net Expenses expected to be broadly in line vs. 2020 Financial Result Core Tax Rate 2021 Core tax rate expected to be around 16% 1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 43 of the Condensed Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 38 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Novartis proposes 24th consecutive dividend increase to the AGM: 3.00 CHF / share1 3.5 3.0 CHF dividend USD dividend 2.5 .8%in 2.0 CAGR 7 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2020 dividend yield 3.6%2 2020 dividend growth 1.7%3 4 CHF CHF2.95 USD3.12 CHF3.00 USD 3.40 4 USD .1% in and 10 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1. Proposal to shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, taking place on March 2, 2021 2. Based on closing share price of CHF 83.65 at end of business year 2020 (December 30, 2020) 3. In CHF 4. Converted at historic exchange rates at the dividend payment dates as per Bloomberg for 2020, assumes an exchange rate of USD/CHF of 0.88106 as of December 31, 2020 39 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial reviewi Conclusion Appendix Back Next Expected currency impact for full year 2021 Currency impact vs. PY %pts, assuming late-January exchange rates prevail in 2021 FX impact on Net sales 2 4 3 to 4 0 Q4 FY Q1 FY 20202021 Actual Simulation FX impact on Core operating income 2 3 -1 -4 Q4 FY Q1 FY 20202021 40 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Vas Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer 41 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Made significant strides in building trust with society and in integrating ESG across every aspect of our company Key ESG developments over the past 12 months and selected aspirations Ethical Pricing Global Health Corporate Governance & Standards & Access Challenges Citizenship Transparency Resolved material legacy Introduced 100+ Expanded our Africa sickle Strong COVID-19 response ESG indexlaunched compliance issues Emerging Market Brands cell disease program Integrating D&I efforts Reporting in line with TCFD Launched Code of Ethics Issued sustainability- Advancing pipeline of across our operations Working towards integrated linked bond novel malaria treatments reporting Select 200% increase in SITs 50% increase in our Full carbon, plastic and ESG targets embedded into commitments patient reach by 20251 Flagship Programs' reach water neutrality by 2030 executive remuneration by 20251 Significant improvements recognized by third party ESG rating agencies. SIT - Strategic innovative therapies 1. As defined in ESG bond prospectus More details in Novartis in Society Report: www.novartis.com/nisreport2020 42 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Confident that we will grow top and bottom line every year to 2025 and meet external expectations Analyst consensus sales USD billion +4% CAGR 60 49 2020 Growth Drivers1 Launches2 Other/Pipeline Sandoz Gx Brands3 2025 Actual Consensus IM margin IM margin External expectations based 35.0% on analyst consensus 37.6% 1. Cosentyx®, Entresto®, Zolgensma®, Kisqali®, Mayzent®, Tafinlar+Mekinist®, Jakavi®, Beovu®, Xiidra®, Aimovig®, Xolair®. 2. Lutathera®, Kymriah®, Piqray®, Adakveo®, Kesimpta®, Leqvio®, Tabrecta®, Asciminib. 3. Brands with 2024 consensus sales lower than 2019 actual sales (Glivec®, Tasigna®, Afinitor®, Votrient®, Promacta®, Exjade®, Sandostatin®, Galvus®, Gilenya®, Lucentis®). Source: Novartis Investor Relations in-house consensus as of November 12, 2020. 43 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Conclusion Delivered on our strategic and operational commitment in 2020 Third successive year of increases in sales, core operating income and margin Progressing the pipeline and key approvals in 2020: Kesimpta® in US, Leqvio®, Zolgensma® in EU, Tabrecta® in US, new indications for Cosentyx® Expecting top and bottom line growth every year through 2025 44 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials Appendix 45 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next FinancialFi i performanceance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials Strong FY operational performance from growth drivers Key growth driver sales FY 2020 Sales Growth vs. PY Growth vs. PY USD Million USD Million cc 2,497 771 44% 920 559 151% 3,995 444 13% 1,738 322 23% 1,339 225 20% 687 207 45% 1,542 204 16% 320 204 176% 873 202 31% 474 196 68% 376 184 95% 190 155 nm nm - not meaningful Key growth drivers and launches, as % of Innovative Medicines sales 49% Adakveo® 40% Mayzent® Beovu® Piqray® 32% Xiidra® Lutathera® 26% Kymriah® Kisqali® Ilaris® Zolgensma® Jakavi® Tafinlar+Mekinist® Promacta® Entresto® Cosentyx® FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Other1 1. Includes Tasigna®, Xolair®, Aimovig®, Tabrecta®, Luxturna® , Kesimpta®, Enerzair ® and Atectura® 46 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next FinancialFi i performanceance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials Net debt increased by USD 8.6bn mainly due to The Medicines Company acquisition -8.6 -15.9 -7.0 -2.1 -1.2 -24.5 -10.0 11.7 Dec. 31, 2019 Dividends M&A Free Cash Flow2 Treasury share Others Dec. 31, 2020 transactions1 transactions, net 1. Mainly the acquisition of The Medicines Company for USD 9.6bn. 2. Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 55 of the Condensed Financial Report. 47 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next FinancialFi i performanceance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials Advancing our innovation agenda over the last 3 years Major approvals1 Major submissions2 Major readouts (pivotal) 2018 2019 2020 DLBCL SPMS HR+ BC Sickle cell Relapsing MS NSCLC Hyperlipidemia Migraine Lutathera® Adj Melanoma NET SMA nAMD Asthma Nr-axSpA 1st line SAA SPMS HR+ BC nAMD NSCLC asthma HFpEF Hyperlipidemia SMA 1st line SAA Sickle cell Relapsng MS Nr-axSpa Asciminib Advanced BC HR+ BC nr-axSpA Relapsing MS HFpEF Chronic GvHD CML 3L DME Fevipiprant NSCLC SMA presymptomatic Asthma Follicular lymphoma 1. First approval in any market. 2. First submission in any market. 48 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials 2020 pipeline milestones H1 2020 H2 2020 ✓ Achieved ✕ Missed Regulatory Beovu® nAMD (EU/JP) ✓ Adakveo® Sickle cell disease (EU) ✓ Cosentyx® nr-axSpA (EU/US) ✓ Tabrecta® (capmatinib) NSCLC (US/JP) ✓ decisions and Cosentyx® AS (CN) ✓ Cosentyx® Pediatric psoriasis (EU) ✓ opinions Kesimpta® Relapsing MS (US) ✓ Cosentyx® nr-axSpA (JP) ✓ (H2 2020) Piqray® HR+/HER2- aBC with PIK3CA ✓ Entresto® HFpEF (US) Q1 20212 mutation (EU) Enerzair® Asthma (EU/JP) ✓ Leqvio (inclisiran) Hyperlipidemia (US) ✕4 Tafinlar® & Mekinist® Adjuvant melanoma (CN) ✓ Hyperlipidemia (EU) ✓ Xiidra® DED (EU) ✕ Xolair® Nasal Polyposis (US/EU) ✓ Zolgensma® IV SMA (EU/JP) ✓ Major Entresto® HFpEF (US) ✓ Alpelisib (BYL719) PROS (US) H2 2021 Inclisiran (KJX839) Hyperlipidemia (EU) ✓ AVXS-101 IT SMA (US) ✕3 expected Cosentyx® Juvenile PsA / enthesitis-related submissions Q2 2021 arthritis (US/EU) Spartalizumab (PDR001) Metastatic melanoma (US/EU) Negative and Tafinlar® & Mekinist® read-out 177Lu-PSMA-617 mCRPC (US) Q4 2021 Major Entresto® Post-acute MI1 ✓ Asciminib (ABL001) CML 3L ✓ ✓ ® ✓ expected trial Tropifexor (LJN452) NASH Beovu DME UNR844 Presbyopia ✓ Jakavi® chronic GVHD ✓ readouts* Kisqali® aBC (MONALEESA-2 OS) Q4 2021 177Lu-PSMA-617 mCRPC H1 2021 *Achieved = on-time readout of data, irrespective of trial outcome 1. Planned study readout 2021; preplanned DMC interim analysis readout completed in March 2.Received positive FDA Advisory Committee recommendation for use in patients with HFpEF Dec 2020 3. FDA recommended pivotal confirmatory study to supplement existing STRONG data 4. Novartis received a CRL from the FDA due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions at a third-party manufacturing facility in Europe. FDA has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. Response to CRL planned to be submitted Q2 - Q3 2021 49 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials 2021 key pipeline milestones1 H1 2021 H2 2021 ✓ Achieved ✕ Missed Regulatory decisions and opinions Major expected submissions Major expected trial readouts* Entresto® HFpEF (US) Cosentyx® Pediatric psoriasis (US / CN / JP) Kesimpta® Relapsing MS (EU / JP) Leqvio® Hyperlipidemia (US)2 Asciminib (ABL001) CML 3L (JP) Jakavi® Acute and chronic GvHD (EU, JP) Beovu® DME (JP) Tabrecta® NSCLC (EU) Alpelisib (BYL719) PROS (US) Beovu® DME (US / EU) Kymriah® r/r Follicular lymphoma (US / EU / JP) Asciminib (ABL001) CML 3L (US /EU) Iptacopan (LNP023) Ph2 - IgAN Canakinumab (ACZ885) Ph3 - NSCLC 1L Iptacopan (LNP023) Ph2 - C3G ECF843 Ph2 - Dry eye Entresto® Ph3 - Post-AMI Ligelizumab (QGE031) Ph3 - CSU3 Canakinumab (ACZ885) Ph3 - NSCLC 2L Kisqali® aBC (MONALEESA-2 OS) 177Lu-PSMA-617 Ph3 - mCRPC Remibrutinib (LOU064) Ph2 - CSU Cosentyx® Ph3 - Juvenile PsA Cosentyx® Ph3 - HS Sabatolimab (MBG453) Ph2, MDS Kymriah® Ph3, r/r DLBCL 1st relapse *Achieved = on-time readout of data, irrespective of trial outcome 1. 2021 Key milestone table may evolve based on read-out outcomes as well as BD&L activities 2. Novartis received a CRL from the FDA due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions at a third-party manufacturing facility in Europe. FDA has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. Response to CRL planned to be submitted Q2 - Q3 2021 3. Q4/2021-Q1/2022 potential COVID impact 50 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials COVID-19 outlook for 2021 Therapeutic areas with highest potential for ongoing COVID-19 impact in 2021 Ophthamology Respiratory Diseases Kidney Disease / TransplantDermatology To date, minimal impact (<3 months) expected for majority of regulatory submissions through 20251 Uncertainty remains about FDA's ability to conduct foreign manufacturing inspections Robust mitigations in place for clinical trial execution: COSSET ( CO VID-19 S ite S urveillance T ool): predictive tool for proactively adapting to dynamic COVID-19 impacts at site level

VID-19 ite urveillance ool): predictive tool for proactively adapting to dynamic COVID-19 impacts at site level > 35k remote monitoring visits since March

> 2k direct-to-patient medical delivery shipments

direct-to-patient medical delivery shipments < 24 hours to detect / respond to site level actions

Active home nursing and virtual safety assessments

Novartis Digital Recruitment (NDR) implemented for new trial starts 1. As of end of December 2020 51 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Our pipeline projects at a glance Phase 1/2 Phase 3 Registration Total ONCOLOGY 51 22 0 73 PHARMACEUTICALS 67 21 5 93 Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism 12 4 2 18 Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology 27 9 1 37 Neuroscience 7 2 1 10 Ophthalmology 6 3 0 9 Respiratory 9 2 0 11 Global Health 6 1 1 8 BIOSIMILARS 0 1 0 1 Total 118 44 5 167 52 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis submission schedule New Medical Entities: Lead and supplementary indications 2021 2022 2023 2024 ≥2025 177Lu-PSMA-617 Lead ligelizumab Lead ECF843 Lead Icenticaftor Lead 177Lu-NeoB Lead iscalimab Lead NIS793 Lead AAA617 QGE031 Dry eye QBW251 AAA603 CFZ533 Solid tumors mCRPC 3L CSU COPD Multiple Solid Tumors Renal Tx LEAD INDICATIONS asciminib Lead iptacopan ABL001 LNP023 CML 3L PNH sabatolimab Lead MBG453 HR-MDS Lead SAF312 Lead 177Lu-PSMA-R2 Lead ianalumab Lead OAV201 Lead COSP AAA602 VAY736 AVXS-201 Prostate cancer Sjögren's syndrome Rett syndrome CEE321 LMI070 pelacarsen UNR844 Lead Lead Lead Lead Presbyopia Atopic Dermatitis Huntington's disease TQJ230 CVRR-Lp(a) cipargamin Lead LNA043 Lead remibrutinib KAE609 Osteoarthritis LOU064 Malaria severe CSU CPK850 Lead LXE408 Lead spartalizumab Lead RP Visceral leishmaniasis PDR001 Malignant melanoma (combo) CSJ117 Lead LXH254 Lead TNO155 Lead Asthma Solid tumors Solid tumors ganaplacide Lead mavoglurant Lead tropifexor&cenicriviroc Lead KAF156 AFQ056 LJC242 NASH Malaria uncomplicated Cocaine use disorder gevokizumab Lead MIJ821 Lead VPM087 Depression 1st line CRC / 1st line RCC INDICATIONS canakinumab LCM 177Lu-PSMA-617 ACZ885 AAA617 NSCLC 2L Pre-taxane canakinumab canakinumab1) LCM ACZ885 ACZ885 NSCLC 1L Adjuvant NSCLC iptacopan LNP023 C3G NEW iptacopan LNP023 IgAN 1. Depending on timing of final read-out submission may move to early 2022. LCM crizanlizumab LCM cipargamin LCM iptacopan LCM LMI070 LCM SEG101 KAE609 LNP023 SMA Sickle cell anaemia with crisis ped Malaria uncomplicated aHUS LCM ligelizumab LCM iscalimab LCM ianalumab LCM remibrutinib LCM QGE031 CFZ533 VAY736 LOU064 CINDU Liver Tx AIH Sjögren's syndrome LCM sabatolimab LCM iscalimab LCM ligelizumab LCM tropifexor&licogliflozin LCM MBG453 CFZ533 QGE031 LJN452 Unfit AML Sjögren's syndrome Food allergy NASH (combos) LCM iptacopan LCM LNP023 iMN 53 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis submission schedule Supplementary indications for existing brands 20211) 2022 2023 2024 ≥2025 alpelisib, BYL719 LCM Cosentyx LCM Cosentyx LCM Coartem LCM Aimovig LCM Jakavi LCM Mayzent LCM PROS secukinumab, AIN457 secukinumab, AIN457 artemether + lumefantrine, CCA566 erenumab, AMG334 ruxolitinib, INC424 siponimod, BAF312 PsA IVIV AS IVIV Malaria uncompl., formula for <5kg Pediatric Migraine Myelofibrosis (combination) Pediatric MS Beovu LCM Cosentyx LCM Beovu LCM Cosentyx LCM Cosentyx LCM Jakavi LCM Piqray LCM brolucizumab, RTH258 secukinumab, AIN457 brolucizumab, RTH258 secukinumab, AIN457 secukinumab, AIN457 ruxolitinib, INC424 alpelisib, BYL719 DME AS H2H Diabetic retinopathy GCA Lichen Planus Pediatrics Chronic GVHD HNSCC 2/3L Cosentyx LCM Cosentyx LCM Beovu LCM Jakavi LCM Cosentyx LCM Kymriah LCM Piqray LCM secukinumab, AIN457 secukinumab, AIN457 brolucizumab, RTH258 ruxolitinib, INC424 secukinumab, AIN457 tisagenlecleucel, CTL019 alpelisib, BYL719 Juvenile idiopathic arthritis Hidradenitis suppurativa RVO Pediatrics Acute GVHD Lupus Nephritis 1L high risk ALL, pediatrics & young adults HER2+ adv BC Entresto LCM Entresto EU3) LCM denosumab BioS Tafinlar + Mekinist LCM leqvio LCM sacubitril/valsartan, LCZ696 sacubitril/valsartan, LCZ696 GP2411 dabrafenib + trametinib, DRB436 KJX839 Post-AMI Pediatric HF anti RANKL mAb Thyroid cancer CVRR-LDLC Jakavi LCM Promacta LCM Kisqali LCM Tabrecta LCM ruxolitinib, INC424 eltrombopag, ETB115 ribociclib, LEE011 capmatinib, INC280 Chronic GVHD Radiation sickness syndrome HR+/HER2- BC (adj) Solid tumors Jakavi LCM Promacta LCM Lutathera LCM ruxolitinib, INC424 eltrombopag, ETB115 177Lu-oxodotreotide2) Acute GVHD Food effect free formulation GEP-NET 1L G3 Kymriah LCM Tafinlar + Mekinist LCM Piqray LCM tisagenlecleucel, CTL019 dabrafenib + trametinib, DRB436 alpelisib, BYL719 r/r DLBCL 1st relapse HGG/LGG - Pediatrics TNBC Kymriah LCM Xolair LCM Piqray LCM tisagenlecleucel, CTL019 omalizumab, IGE025 alpelisib, BYL719 r/r Follicular lymphoma Food allergy Ovarian cancer Xolair LCM omalizumab, IGE025 Auto-injector 1. OAV101 (AVXS-101) IT filing timelines TBC based on HA feedback, preclinical studies to address partial clinical hold are on track 2. 177Lu-dotatate in US 3. Approved in US 54 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis pipeline in registration 1 lead indications Lead indication Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AIN457 Cosentyx® IL17A inhibitor 300 mg AI Neuroscience Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) OMB157 ofatumumab CD20 antagonist r MS1) Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) KJX839 Leqvio® siRNA (regulation of LDL-C) Hyperlipidemia2) LCZ696 Entresto® Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin HFpEF inhibitor Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) LAM320 Lamprene® SMPD1 inhibitor Tuberculosis3) 1. Approved in US as Kesimpta® 2. Novartis received a CRL from the FDA due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions at a third-party manufacturing facility in Europe, FDA has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. Response to CRL planned to be submitted Q2 - Q3 2021. 3. WHO Pre-Qualification 55 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis pipeline in Phase 3 Oncology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AAA617 177Lu-PSMA-617 Targeted radioligand therapy mCRPC mCRPC pre-taxane AAA6011) Lutathera® Targeted radioligand therapy GEP-NET 1L G3 ABL001 asciminib BCR-ABL inhibitor CML 3L ACZ885 canakinumab IL-1b inhibitor NSCLC 1L NSCLC 2L Adjuvant NSCLC BYL719 Piqray® PI3Kα inhibitor HER2+ adv BC TNBC HNSCC 2/3L Ovarian cancer CTL019 Kymriah® CD19 CART r/r Follicular 1L high risk r/r DLBCL 1st lymphoma ALL, pediatrics relapse and young adults DRB436 Tafinlar® + BRAF inhibitor + MEK inhibitor Thyroid cancer Mekinist® ETB115 Promacta® Thrombopoietin receptor (TPO-R) Radiation sickness syndrome Food effect free formulation agonist INC280 capmatinib Met inhibitor NSCLC EU2) INC424 Jakavi® JAK1/2 inhibitor Acute GVHD Chronic GVHD LEE011 Kisqali® CDK4 Inhibitor HR+/HER2- BC (adj) MBG453 sabatolimab TIM3 antagonist HR-MDS Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AIN457 Cosentyx® IL17A Inhibitor Lupus Nephritis Juvenile idiopathic arthritis AS H2H IV regimen in PsA IV regimen in AS HS QGE031 ligelizumab IgE Inhibitor CSU CINDU Food allergy Ophthalmology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) RTH258 Beovu® VEGF Inhibitor Diabetic retinopathy RVO DME 6 lead indications Lead indication Neuroscience Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AMG334 Aimovig® CGRPR antagonist Ped Migraine BAF312 Mayzent® S1P1,5 receptor modulator Ped MS Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) IGE025 Xolair® IgE inhibitor Food allergy Auto-injector Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) KJX839 Leqvio® siRNA (regulation of LDL-C) CVRR-LDLC LCZ696 Entresto® Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin Post-AMI Pediatric HF3) inhibitor TQJ230 pelarcasen ASO targeting Lp(a) CVRR-Lp(a) Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) COA566 Coartem® - Malaria uncomplicated, new formulation <5kg patients Biosimilars Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) GP2411 denosumab anti RANKL mAb Denosumab BioS 1. 177Lu-dotatate in US 2. Approved in US & JP 3. Approved in US 56 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis pipeline in Phase 2 Oncology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) BYL719 alpelisib PI3Kα inhibitor PROS BLZ945 BLZ945 CSF-1 Inhibitor Solid tumors DRB436 Tafinlar® + Mekinist® BRAF inhibitor + MEK inhibitor HGG/LGG - Pediatrics INC280 capmatinib Met inhibitor Solid tumors NSCLC NSCLC (Combo) (Combo) INC424 Jakavi® JAK1/2 inhibitor Myelofibrosis (combination) Pediatrics acute Pediatrics GVHD chronic GVHD LXH254 LXH254 cRAF inhibitor Melanoma (combo) MBG453 sabatolimab TIM3 antagonist Unfit AML NIR178 NIR178, spartalizumab Ad2AR inhibitor, PD1 inhibitor Cancers NIS793 NIS793 TGFB1 inhibitor Pancreatic cancer PDR001 spartalizumab PD1 inhibitor Metastatic melanoma (combo) SEG101 crizanlizumab P-selectin Inhibitor Ped sickle cell anaemia with crisis Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) ADPT02 ADPT02 - NASH (Combos) AIN457 Cosentyx® IL17A inhibitor GCA Lichen planus CFZ533 iscalimab CD40 inhibitor Renal Tx Sjögren's HS Liver Tx LJC242 tropifexor & cenicriviroc FXR agonist, CCR2 inhibitor NASH (combos) LJN452 tropifexor & licogliflozin FXR agonist NASH (combos) LNA043 LNA043 ANGPTL3 agonist Osteoarthritis LOU064 remibrutinib BTK inhibitor CSU Sjögren's LRX712 LRX712 - Osteoarthritis LYS006 LYS006 Anti-inflammatory Acne Colitis ulcerative HS MAS825 MAS825 - NLRC4-GOF indications VAY736 ianalumab BAFF-R inhibitor Sjögrens AIH SLE Ophthalmology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CPK850 CPK850 RLBP1 AAV RP ECF843 ECF843 rh-Lubricin Dry eye LKA651 LKA651 EPO inhibitor DME SAF312 SAF312 TRPV1 antagonist COSP UNR844 UNR844 Disulfide bonds modulator Presbyopia 1. Preclinical studies to address partial clinical hold are on track 31 lead indications Lead indication Neuroscience Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) BAF312 Mayzent® S1P1,5 receptor modulator Stroke BLZ945 BLZ945 CSF-1 Inhibitor ALS LMI070 branaplam mRNA splicing modulator SMA MIJ821 MIJ821 NR2B Inhibitor Depression OAV101 AVXS-101 Survival motor neuron (SMN) SMA IT1) gene therapy Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CMK389 CMK389 IL-18 inhibitor Pulmonary sarcoidosis CSJ117 CSJ117 TSLP inhibitor Asthma DFV890 DFV890 - COVID-19 related pneumonia LOU064 remibrutinib BTK inhibitor Asthma MAS825 MAS825 - COVID-19 related pneumonia QBW251 icenticaftor CFTR potentiator COPD VAY736 ianalumab BAFF-R inhibitor IPF Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CFZ533 iscalimab CD40 inhibitor Lupus nephritis T1DM HSY244 HSY244 - Atrial fibrillation LCZ696 Entresto® Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin nHCM inhibitor LMB763 nidufexor FXR agonist Diabetic nephropathy LNP023 iptacopan CFB inhibitor PNH IgAN C3G iMN aHUS LTW980 LTW980 - Hypertriglyceridemia Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AFQ056 AFQ056 mGluR5 Antagonist Cocaine use disorder KAE609 cipargamin PfATP4 inhibitor Malaria severe Malaria uncomplicated KAF156 ganaplacide - Malaria uncomplicated LXE408 LXE408 Protozoan inhibitor Visceral leishmaniasis 57 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (1 of 2) 36 lead indications Lead indication Oncology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AAA603 177Lu-NeoB Radioligand therapy target GRPR Multiple solid tumors AAA602 177Lu-PSMA-R2 Radioligand therapy target PSMA Prostate cancer ADPT01 ADPT01 - TNBC (combos) Colorectal cancer (combos) ADPT03 ADPT03 BCL11A Sickle cell anemia CSJ137 CSJ137 Growth factor inhibitor Anaemia CTL019 Kymriah® CD19 CART Lymphoma DKY709 DKY709 + spartalizumab Novel immunomodulatory agent Cancers EGF816 nazartinib + LXH254, ribociclib, capmatinib, opdivo, mekinist EGFR inhibitor NSCLC (combo) HDM201 HDM201 + MBG453, venetoclax MDM2 inhibitor Haematological malignancy JBH492 JBH492 - Haematological malignancy JEZ567 JEZ567 CD123 CART AML KAZ954 KAZ954 - Solid tumors LHC165 LHC165 + spartalizumab TLR7 agonist Solid tumors LXF821 LXF821 EGFR CART Glioblastoma multiforme LXH254 LXH254 (combos) cRAF inhibitor Solid tumors Solid tumors MAK683 MAK683 EED inhibitor Cancers MCM998 MCM998, LXG250 BCMA CART, CD19 CART Multiple myeloma MIK665 MIK665 MCL1 inhibitor AML (combo) NIS793 NIS793, spartalizumab TGFB1 inhibitor Solid tumors NIZ985 NIZ985, spartalizumab IL-15 agonist Solid tumors NZV930 NZV930, spartalizumab, NIR178 CD73 antagonist Solid tumors PDR001 spartalizumab (combos) PD1 inhibitor AML Solid tumors (combo) PHE885 PHE885 BCMA cell therapy Multiple myeloma SQZ622 SQZ622 CD123xCD3 modulator AML TNO155 TNO155 SHP2 inhibitor Solid tumors (single agent) Solid tumors (combo) Solid tumors (combo) VAY736 ianalumab + ibrutinib BAFF-R inhibitor Haematological malignancy VOB560 VOB560 - Cancers VPM087 gevokizumab IL1B Antagonist CRC 1st line WNT974 WNT974 + spartalizumab Porcupine Inhibitor Solid tumors WVT078 WVT078 - Multiple myeloma YTB323 YTB323 ± ibrutinib CD19 CART Haematological malignancy 58 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation:Innovati Pipelinei overviewerview Innovation: Clinical trials Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (2 of 2) 36 lead indications Lead indication Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CEE321 CEE321 Pan JAK Inhibitor AD DFV890 DFV890 - Anti-inflammatory therapy FIA586 FIA586 - NASH MHS552 MHS552 - Autoimmune indications MHV370 MHV370 - Sjögren's SLE NGI226 NGI226 - Tendinopathy Neuroscience Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) OAV201 OAV201 (AVXS-201) MECP2 gene therapy Rett syndrome LMI070 branaplam mRNA splicing modulator Huntington Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) LTP001 LTP001 - Respiratory diseases NCJ424 NCJ424 - Respiratory diseases Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) MBL949 MBL949 - Obesity related diseases Ophthalmology Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) MHU650 MHU650 - Diabetic eye diseases KAF156 ganaplacide - Malaria prophylaxis 59 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Clinical Trials Update Includes selected ongoing or recently concluded global trials of Novartis development programs/products which are in confirmatory development or marketed (typically Phase 2b or later). For further information on all Novartis clinical trials, please visit: www.novartisclinicaltrials.com 60 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic 61 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Entresto® - Angiotensin II Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT02678312 PANORAMA HF (CLCZ696B2319) NCT03785405 (CLCZ696B2319E1 - extension study) Indication Heart failure in pediatric patients Heart failure in pediatric patients Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients 360 240 Primary Outcome Part 1: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and Measures sacubitril/valsartan LCZ696 analytes Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) Part 2: Efficacy and safety compared with enalapril Arms/Intervention • Part 1: Sacubitril/valsartan 0.8 mg/kg or 3.1 mg/kg or both; • Single arm, open label sacubitril/valsartan (pediatric 0.4 mg/kg or 1.6 mg/kg or both (single doses). formulation granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid • Part 2: enalapril/placebo 0.2 mg/kg bid (ped. formulation formulation (1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and 1mg/ml) and adult formulation (2.5, 5, 10 mg bid); adult formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid)) Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696)/placebo: Ped. formulation granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid formulation (1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and adult formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid) Target Patients Pediatric patients from 1 month to < 18 years of age with heart Pediatric patients with heart failure due to systemic left failure due to systemic left ventricle systolic dysfunction ventricle systolic dysfunction who have completed study CLCZ696B2319 Read-out Milestone(s) 2022; (Analysis of 110 pts from Part 2 formed the basis for 2022 pediatric submission in Apr-2019 and approval by the US FDA in Oct-2019 for the treatment of symptomatic HF with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in children aged 1 year and older) Publication TBD TBD 62 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Entresto® - Angiotensin II Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT02884206 PERSPECTIVE (CLCZ696B2320) NCT02468232 PARALLEL-HF (CLCZ696B1301) Indication Heart failure Heart failure, reduced ejection fraction Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 592 225 Primary Outcome Change from baseline in the CogState Global Cognitive Time to the first occurrence of the composite endpoint - either Measures Composite Score (GCCS) cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure (HF) hospitalization • Sacubitril/valsartan 50, 100, and 200 mg bid with placebo • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid/placebo of Arms/Intervention of valsartan enalapril • Valsartan 40, 80, and 160 mg bid tablets with placebo for • Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg bid / placebo of sacubitril/valsartan sacubitril/valsartan Target Patients Patients with chronic heart failure with preserved ejection Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with fraction reduced ejection fraction Read-out Milestone(s) 2022 Primary: Q1-2019(actual); Extension (open-label):H1-2021 Publication TBD Submitted for Q4-2020: Primary manuscript in Circ J 63 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Entresto® - Angiotensin II Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT01920711 PARAGON-HF (CLCZ696D2301) NCT03066804 PARALLAX (CLCZ696D2302) Indication Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 4,822 2,572 Primary Outcome Cumulative number of primary composite events of Change in NT-proBNP from baseline to week 12 cardiovascular (CV) death and total (first and recurrent) HF and change in 6 minute walk distance (6MWD) from baseline Measures hospitalizations to Week 24 • Sacubitril/valsartan or placebo 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg bid and Arms/Intervention matching placebo bid • Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg bid and matching placebo • Valsartan or placebo 40 mg, 80 mg, and 160 mg bid • Valsartan 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg bid and matching placebo Target Patients Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved ejection fraction ejection fraction Read-out Milestone(s) 2019 (actual) 2019 (actual) • Sep-2019: Primary manuscript (ARNI in HFpEF. Solomon S • Study design (Wachter et al; ESC-HF),May-2020 et al; NEJM. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1908655) • Mar-2020: Published (NTproBNP, putative placebo analysis) • Primary data presented at ESC latebreaker, Aug-2020 Publication • Jun-2020: Submitted (renal outcomes, cognitive function) • Baseline data publication in EJHF (expected publication Q4- • Q4-2020 Planned: Urgent HF visits, regional differences, 2020), accepted Sep-2020 win ratio, adjudicated vs reported endpts; Subgroups (mode • Planned Primary Publication High Tier Journal in H1-2021 of death, MRA, age, gender) 64 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Entresto® - Angiotensin II Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT02924727 PARADISE-MI (CLCZ696G2301) Indication Post-acute myocardial infarction Phase Phase 3 Patients 5,670 Primary Outcome Time to the first occurrence of a confirmed composite Measures endpoint (cardiovascular (CV) death, heart failure (HF) hospitalization, or outpatient heart failure) • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid; placebo Arms/Intervention for ramipril ; placebo for valsartan • Ramipril 1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, and 5 mg bid; placebo for sacubitril/valsartan; placebo for valsartan Target Patients Read-out Milestone(s) Publication Post-AMI patients with evidence of LV systolic dysfunction and/or pulmonary congestion, with no known prior history of chronic HF H1-2021 Q4-2020 - Planned: PARADISE-MI study design / baseline characteristics

- Planned: PARADISE-MI study design / baseline characteristics Planned primary data presentation and publication in H2- 2021 65 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations KJX839 - siRNA (regulation of LDL-C) Study NCT03060577 ORION-3 (CKJX839A12201E1) NCT03705234 ORION-4 (CKJX839B12301) Indication Hypercholesterolemia inc. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial Disease (ASCVD) and ASCVD risk equivalents Heterozygous Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients 490 ~15,000 LDL-C reduction at Day 210 for Group 1 subjects A composite of major adverse cardiovascular events, defined as: Primary Outcome • Coronary heart disease (CHD) death; Changes in other lipids and lipoproteins and reduction of LDL- • Myocardial infarction; Measures C of more than 50% for patients that are above LDL-C goal ; • Fatal or non-fatal ischaemic stroke; or longer term exposure and safety. • Urgent coronary revascularization procedure • Group 1 - inclisiran 300mg sc on Day 1 and every 180 days Arm 1: every 6 month treatment KJX839 300mg (given by subcutaneous injection on the day of randomization, at 3 months thereafter for up to 4 years. and then every 6-months) for a planned median duration of • Group 2- Evolocumab 140mg s.c. injection on Day 1 and Arms/Intervention about 5 years every 2 weeks until Day 336, followed by inclisiran 300mg Arm 2: matching placebo (given bysubcutaneous injection on the on Day 360, Day 450 and then every 6 months for a day of randomization, at 3 months and then every 6- planned duration of 4 years. months) for a planned median duration of about 5 years. Target Patients Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic Patient population with mean baseline LDL-C ≥ 100mg/dL cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/- ezetimibe therapy Read-out Milestone(s) 2022 2025 Publication TBD TBD 66 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations KJX839 - siRNA (regulation of LDL-C) Study NCT03851705 ORION-5 (CKJX839A12302) NCT03814187 ORION-8 (CKJX839A12305B) Indication Hypercholesterolemia inc. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) and Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 56 randomized 2:1 (inclisiran: placebo) 2,991 entered the study Primary Outcome • LDL-C reduction at Day 150 • Proportion of subjects achieving prespecified low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) targets at end of study Measures • Changes in PCSK9, other lipids and lipoproteins • Safety and tolerability profile of long term use of inclisiran • Part 1: inclisiran 300mg on Day 1 and Day 90 or placebo Inclisiran 300mg on day 1 (placebo patients entered into study on Day 1 and Day 90 from ORION 9, 10 & 11) or placebo on Day 1 (inclisiran Arms/Intervention • Part 2: inclisiran on Day 180 for patients who were patients entered into study from ORION 9, 10 & 11) then randomized to the placebo group only, inclisiran on Day inclisiran 300mg on Day 90 and every 6 months for a planned 270 and then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2 duation of 3 years years for all patients Patients with HoFH with background statin +/- ezetimibe Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic Target Patients cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/- therapy ezetimibe therapy and risk equivalents (patients from ORION 9, 10 & 11 studies) Read-out Milestone(s) Primary: Q3-2020(actual); Final: H2-2021 2023 Publication TBD TBD 67 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway Study NCT03373461 (CLNP023X2203) NCT04154787 (CLNP023D12201) Indication IgA nephropathy (IgAN) Idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 112 72 Primary Outcome Change from baseline of log transformed UPCR derived from Change from baseline of UPCR derived from 24hr urine Measures the 24h urine collections at Baseline and Day 90 collections at Baseline and Week 24 • Placebo • LNP023 Dose - 200mg bid • LNP023 Dose 1 - 10mg bid Arms/Intervention • LNP023 Dose 2 - 50mg bid • LNP023 Dose - 50mg bid • LNP023 Dose 3 - 200mg bid • Rituximab • LNP023 Dose 4 - 100mg bid (Part 2 only) Target Patients Patients with biopsy-verified IgA nephropathy Patients with biopsy proven iMN who are at high risk of disease progression defined on the basis of antibody anti- PLA2R titre and proteinuria Read-out Milestone(s) H1-2021 (IA) 2022 Publication TBD TBD 68 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway Study NCT03832114 (CLNP023X2202) NCT03955445 (CLNP023B12001B) Indication C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 (open-label extension) Patients 27 patients from ongoing Ph2 (sample size from Ph3 pending 27 HA discussions Q1 2021), total patients for this study will increase Cohort A: Ratio to Baseline of UPCR to Week 12 derived from Characterize the effect of LNP023 treatment on a composite Primary Outcome 24hr urine collection renal response endpoint at 9 months (1. a stable or improved Cohort B: Change from Baseline in C3 Deposit Score (based Measures eGFR and, 2. a reduction in proteinuria and 3. an increase in on immunofluorescence microscopy) at Week 12 C3 compared to the CLNP023X2202 baseline visit) Arms/Intervention Increasing doses of LNP023 up to 200mg bid: • Open-label LNP023 200mg bid • Cohort A: Native kidney patients • Cohort B: Kidney transplanted patients Target Patients Patients with C3 glomerulopathy Patients with C3 glomerulopathy Read-out Milestone(s) H1-2021 2024 Publication Interim analysis data from Cohort-A presented at American TBD Society of Nephrology (ASN 2020) 69 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway Study NCT03439839 (CLNP023X2201) NCT03896152 (CLNP023X2204) Indication Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 16 13 Primary Outcome Reduction of chronic hemolysis, based on LDH level at Week Reduction of PNH associated hemolysis, based on percentage of patients with 60% reduction in LDH or LDH Measures 13 below upper limit of normal up to 12 weeks of treatment. • Cohort 1: 10 patients receiving LNP023 200mg bid, in • Arm 1: 4wks treatment LNP023 25mg bid followed by 8wk addition to SoC, for 13 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period treatment LNP023 100mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 Arms/Intervention • Cohort 2: 5 patients receiving LNP023 50mg bid, in addition 100mg bid to SoC, for minimum 2 weeks with 3yr treatment extension • Arm 2: 4wks treatment LNP023 50mg bid followed by 8wk period. Dose may be increased D15 onwards to 200mg bid treatment LNP023 200mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 if LDH not within limit of normal or reduced by at least 60% 200mg bid compared to Baseline. Target Patients Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis despite Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis, not treatment with SoC (defined as an antibody with anti C5 treated with any other complement inhibitor less than 3 activity). months prior to study start Day 1 Read-out Milestone(s) Primary: Q2-2020(actual) Primary: Q2-2020(actual) Extension: 2023 Extension: 2022 Publication Antonio M. Risitano, MD, PhD1 et al. Presented at EBMT TBD 2020 congress 70 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations TQJ230 - Antisense oligonucleotide targeting apolipoprotein(a) mRNA Study NCT04023552 Lp(a)HORIZON (CTQJ230A12301) Indication Cardiovascular risk reduction Phase Phase 3 Patients 7,680 Primary Outcome Time to the first occurrence of MACE (cardiovascular death, non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and urgent coronary re- Measures vascularization) Arms/Intervention TQJ230 80 mg injected monthly subcutaneously or matched placebo Target Patients Patients with a history of Myocardial infarction or Ischemic Stroke, or a clinically significant symptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease, and Lp(a) ≥ 70 mg/dL Read-out Milestone(s) 2024 Publication TBD 71 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology 72 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody Study NCT03663335 CIRRUS I (CCFZ533A2201) NCT03905525 TWINSS (CCFZ533B2201) Indication Kidney transplantation Sjögren's syndrome Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 681 260 Primary Outcome Cohorts 1 and 2-mean iBox risk prediction score at 12 months. Change in EULAR Sjögren's syndrome Disease Activity Index Integrative score that will provide a prediction of graft survival (ESSDAI) score and EULAR Sjögren's syndrome Patient Measures at year 5 Reported Index (ESSPRI) score Arms/Intervention • Two cohorts: de novo TX and maintenance • Three dose arms of CFZ533 • Test Arms: CFZ533 + MMF + corticosteroids • Placebo • Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + corticosteroids Target Patients Kidney transplant recipients Patients with Sjögren's syndrome Read-out Milestone(s) 2022 2022 Publication TBD TBD 73 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody Study NCT03781414 CONTRAIL I (CCFZ533A2202) Indication Liver transplantation Phase Phase 2 Patients 128 Primary Outcome Proportion of patients with composite event (BPAR, Graft Loss Measures or Death) over 12 months Arms/Intervention • Control/Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + Corticosteroids • CFZ533 dose A + MMF + Corticosteroids • CFZ533 dose B + MMF + Corticosteroids Target Patients Read-out Milestone(s) Publication Liver transplant recipients 2023 TBD 74 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT03504852 (CAIN457A2324) NCT03589885 MATURE (CAIN457A2325) Indication Psoriasis Psoriasis Phase Phase 3B Phase 3 Patients 331 122 Primary Outcome PASI 90 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after 16 PASI 75 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after 12 Measures weeks of treatment weeks of treatment • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks after weekly doses till • Secukinumab 2 mL (300 mg) auto-injector Arms/Intervention Week 4 • Secukinumab 2 x 1 mL (150 mg each) prefilled syringe • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks after weekly doses till • Placebo 2 mL auto-injector Week 4 • Placebo 2 x 1 mL prefilled syringe Target Patients Subjects (≥90kg) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Read-out Milestone(s) Q3-2020(actual) Final: Q4-2020(actual) Publication Publication (primary efficacy) planned in H1-2021 Publication (16 week primary results) planned in H1-2021 75 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT02471144 (CAIN457A2310) NCT03668613 (CAIN457A2311) Indication Psoriasis Psoriasis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 162 84 Primary Outcome Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at Measures week 12 week 12 • Secukinumab low dose • Secukinumab low dose Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab high dose • Placebo • Secukinumab high dose • Etanercept (comparator) Target Patients Patients from 6 to less than 18 years of age with severe Pediatric patients of age 6 to <18 years, with moderate to chronic plaque psoriasis severe plaque psoriasis Read-out Milestone(s) 2023 2023 Publication Published Q4 2020 JEADV Publication planned in H1-2021 76 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT03066609 (CAIN457A2318) Indication Psoriasis Phase Phase 3 Patients 543 Primary Outcome Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at Measures week 12 Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg • Secukinumab 150 mg • Placebo Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis with or without psoriatic arthritis comorbidity Read-out Milestone(s) Q1-2019(actual) • Week 16 results: Poster presented at: 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, Publication • March 1-5, 2019, Washington, D.C. • 52-week results: Poster at EADV 2019, Madrid 9-13 October, 2019 • Manuscript publication H1-2021 77 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT03031782 (CAIN457F2304) NCT03769168 (CAIN457F2304E1 - extension study) Indication Psoriatic arthritis Psoriatic arthritis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 80 64 Primary Outcome Time to 33 flares Number of participants with JIA ACR30 response Measures Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab (pre-filled syringe) 75 mg • Secukinumab 75 mg/0.5 ml • Placebo • Secukinumab 150 mg/1.0 ml Target Patients Juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of psoriatic and enthesitis- Patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of juvenile related arthritis psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis related arthritis Read-out Milestone(s) H1-2021 2025 Publication Planned publication in 2021 TBD 78 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT02696031 PREVENT (CAIN457H2315) NCT03259074 SURPASS (CAIN457K2340) Indication Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis Ankylosing spondylitis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 555 837 Primary Outcome The proportion of participants who achieved an ASAS 40 No radiographic structural progression as measured by response (Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Measures modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spine Score (mSASSS) Society criteria); Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 150 mg load • Secukinumab 150/300 mg • Secukinumab 150 mg no load • Adalimumab biosimilar 40 mg • Placebo Target Patients Patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis Read-out Milestone(s) Week 52: Q3-2019(actual); Final: H1-2021 2022 • Abstract (16 week results) presented at ACR 2019 • Abstract (52 week results) presented at EULAR 2020 • Study design manuscript published. Baraliakos et al. Clinical Publication • Manuscript published in Aug 2020 in Arthritis and Drug Investigation (2020) 40:269-278. Rheumatology • Further publications planned 79 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT03713619 SUNSHINE (CAIN457M2301) NCT04179175 (CAIN457M2301E1) Indication Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 471 745 Primary Outcome Proportion of participants with Hidradenitis Suppurativa clinical Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Measures response (HiSCR) Response (HiSCR) • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo (every 2 weeks) • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo (every 4 weeks) Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa completing either of the core trials AIN457M2301 (NCT 0313632) or AIN567M2302 (NCT03713619) Read-out Milestone(s) Primary (week 16): H2-2021; Final: 2022 2025 Publication Study design SHSA 2020; Primary 2022 Study design SHSA 2020 80 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT03713632 SUNRISE (CAIN457M2302) Indication Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Phase Phase 3 Patients 471 Primary Outcome Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Measures Response (HiSCR) • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo (every 2 weeks) • Placebo (every 4 weeks) Target Patients Read-out Milestone(s) Publication Subjects with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa Primary (week 16): H2-2021; Final: 2022 StudStudy design SHSA 2020; Primary 2022 81 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT04156620 INVIGORATE-1 (CAIN457P12301) NCT04209205 INVIGORATE-2 (CAIN457P12302) Indication Axial spondyloarthritis Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 500 380 Primary Outcome The proportion of subjects achieving an ASAS40 (Assessment The proportion of subjects achieving American College of Measures of SpondyloArthritis International Society criteria) response Rheumatology 50 (ACR50) response criteria Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen • Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen • Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen • Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen Target Patients Patients with active axial spondyloarthritis Patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) despite current or previous NSAID, DMARD and/or anti-TNF therapy Read-out Milestone(s) Primary (week 16): 2022; Final: 2023 2022 Publication TBD TBD 82 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Cosentyx® - Anti IL-17 Study NCT04181762 SELUNE (CAIN457Q12301) NCT04300296 PRELUDE (CAIN457S12201) Indication Lupus Nephritis Lichen Planus Phase Phase 3 Phase 2 Patients 460 108 Primary Outcome Proportion of subjects achieving protocol-defined CRR Proportion of patients achieving Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA 0/1) score at 16 weeks +30% delta vs Measures placebo Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg s.c. • Secukinumab 300 mg s.c. • Placebo s.c. • Placebo s.c. Target Patients Patients with active lupus nephritis (ISN/RPS Class III or IV, Adult patients with biopsy-proven lichen planus not adequately with or without co-existing class V features) controlled by topical therapies Read-out Milestone(s) 2026 2022 Publication TBD TBD 83 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LJC242 - FXR agonist + CCR2/CCR5 inhibitor Study NCT03517540 TANDEM (CLJC242A2201J) Indication Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis Phase Phase 2 Patients 193 Primary Outcome Evaluation of safety and tolerability of combination therapy (tropifexor + cenicriviroc) by monitoring adverse event profile, Measures vital signs and laboratory parameters • Arm A: tropifexor (LJN452) dose 1 Arms/Intervention • Arm B: cenicriviroc (CVC) • Arm C: LJN452 dose 1 + CVC • Arm D: LJN452 dose 2 + CVC Target Patients Read-out Milestone(s) Publication Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis Q4-2020 Abstract planned in H1-2021 84 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LJN452 - FXR Agonist Study NCT04065841 ELIVATE (CLJN452D12201C) Indication Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) Phase Phase 2 Patients 380 Primary Outcome Proportion of patients with resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis OR improvement in fibrosis by at least Measures one stage without worsening of NASH at Week 48 compared with baseline • Arm A: combination therapy tropifexor + licogliflozin • Arm B: tropifexor monotherapytropifexor + licogliflozin Arms/Intervention placebo • Arm C: licogliflozin monotherapylicogliflozin + tropifexor placebo • Arm D: licogliflozin placebo + tropifexor placebo Target Patients Adult patients with biopsy based non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis Read-out Milestone(s) 2022 Publication Planned in H1-2023 85 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LOU064 - Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor Study NCT03926611 (CLOU064A2201) NCT04109313 (CLOU064A2201E1) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 308 250 Primary Outcome Change from baseline in weekly Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) at Week 4 • Long-term safety and tolerability Measures • Arm 1 Low dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85 • Arm 2 Medium dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85 • Selected dose of LOU064 taken orally twice Arms/Intervention • Arm 3 High dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and matching a day (morning and evening) from day 1 to placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85 week 52 • Arm 4 Low dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 • Arm 5 Medium dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 • Arm 6 High dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 • Placebo arm Matching placebo, orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 Target Patients Adults with CSU inadequately controlled by H1-antihistamines Patients with CSU who have participated in preceding studies with LOU064 Read-out Milestone(s) H2-2021 2022 Publication Primary resuls: EADV2021 synchronized with manuscript (NEJM), ACAAI2021 TBD Secondary results: AAAAI, AAD 2022 86 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations QGE031 - Anti-IgE Study NCT02477332 (CQGE031C2201) NCT02649218 (CQGE031C2201E1) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticaria Chronic spontaneous urticaria Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 382 226 Primary Outcome Establish dose-response relationship of QGE031 with respect Long-term safety; number of participants with treatment- Measures to achievement of complete hives response at week 12 emergent adverse events • Ligelizumab 24mg q4wks for 20 weeks • Ligelizumab 72mg q4wks for 20 weeks Arms/Intervention • Ligelizumab 240mg q4wks for 20 weeks Ligelizumab 240 mg q4wks open label for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab 120mg single dose • Omalizumab 300mg q4wks for 20 weeks • Placebo q 4wks for 20 weeks Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately Target Patients controlled with H1-antihistamines at approved or increased controlled with H1-antihistamines at approved or increased doses, alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines or doses, alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines or leukotriene receptor antagonists. leukotriene receptor antagonists. Read-out Milestone(s) 2017 (actual) 2019 (actual) • H1-2021 3 Manuscripts: Angioedema, Sleep/DLQI • H1-2021 manuscript: primary results extension trial (NEJM) Publication (including also ext. data), Data visualization • 2021 Congresses: exploratory data AAAAI, AAD, EAACI, • 2021 Congresses: exploratory data EAACI, EADV, ACAAI, EADV, ACAAI, encores at GUF encores at GUF 87 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations QGE031 - Anti-IgE Study NCT03437278 (CQGE031C2202) NCT04210843 (CQGE031C2302E1) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticaria Chronic spontaneous urticaria Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients 48 800 Primary Outcome Change in the 7 day Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) The proportion of subjects with well-controlled disease Measures (UAS7 ≤ 6) at week 12 Arms/Intervention • Ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 24 weeks • Ligelizumab Dose 1 and 3 • Ligelizumab low dose q4wks for 24 weeks • Ligelizumab Dose 2 and 3 • Placebo / ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 8 / 16 weeks Target Patients Adolescents from 12 to <18 years of age, with chronic Patients who completed studies CQGE031C2302, spontaneous urticaria CQGE031C2303, CQGE031C2202 or CQGE031C1301 Read-out Milestone(s) H2-2021 2026 • Study design was presented at PAAM (Peds Allergy & Asthma Meeting) and at UCARE meeting 2019 Publication • Baseline characteristics 2020/21 Study design presented at 2020 EAACI • Primary results to be presented in late 2021/2022 (e.g. EAACI, PAAM, EADV) • Manuscript to be submitted in 2022 88 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations QGE031 - Anti-IgE Study NCT03580369 Pearl 1 (CQGE031C2302) NCT03580356 Pearl 2 (CQGE031C2303) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticarial / Chronic idiopathic urticaria Chronic spontaneous urticarial / Chronic idiopathic urticaria Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 1,050 1,050 Primary Outcome Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity Measures Score) at week 12 Score) at week 12 • Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks Arms/Intervention • Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks • Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks • Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then ligelizumab • Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52 dose B from wk24 to wk52 Target Patients Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines Read-out Milestone(s) H2-2021 H2-2021 Publication • Study design presented at UCARE 2018 • Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI, PAAM, EADV) • Manuscript to be submitted in 2022 89 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations VAY736 - Fully human IgG1/κ anti-BAFF-R mAb Study NCT02962895 (CVAY736A2201) NCT03217422 AMBER (CVAY736B2201) Indication Primary Sjögren's syndrome Autoimmune hepatitis Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 180 80 Primary Outcome Safety and efficacy of VAY736 in primary Sjögren's syndrome Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization Measures (pSS) Arms/Intervention • VAY736 • VAY736 • Placebo • Placebo control with conversion to active VAY736 Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe primary Sjögren's syndrome Autoimmune hepatitis patients with incomplete response or (pSS) intolerant to standard treatment of care Read-out Milestone(s) Q2-2020(actual) 2026 Publication • Manuscript Q4-2020 TBD 90 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Neuroscience 91 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Aimovig® - CGRP receptor antagonist Study NCT03096834 LIBERTY (CAMG334A2301) NCT03333109 EMPOWER (CAMG334A2302) Indication Migraine Migraine Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 246 900 Primary Outcome Percentage of patients with a 50% response in the reduction Change from baseline in monthly migraine days at the last Measures of Monthly Migraine Days (MMD) month (Month 3) of the double-blind treatment period Arms/Intervention • Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab) • AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 1 • AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 2 • Subcutaneous injection of placebo • Placebo Target Patients Adult episodic migraine patients who have failed prophylactic Adult episodic migraine patients migraine treatments Read-out Milestone(s) Double-blind: 2017 (actual); Q1-2020(actual) Extension (open-label):H1-2021 • PROs and prespecified subgroup analysis (Double-blind • Primary analysis manuscript submitted end 2020 phase) submitted to JNNP accepted Aug-2020 Publication • Submitted May 28, 2020 1 year Open-label extension to • Abstracts accepted for MTIS in 2020 Neurology • Secondary analysis to be submitted to multiple congresses • Planned for Q4-2020: 2Y Open-label extension Abstracts in 2021 completed for EAN, AHS, EHF and MTIS in 2020 92 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Aimovig® - CGRP receptor antagonist Study NCT03867201 DRAGON (CAMG334A2304) Indication Migraine Phase Phase 3 Patients 550 Primary Outcome Change from baseline in monthly migraine days during the last Measures 4 weeks of the 12-week treatment period Arms/Intervention • Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab) 70 mg • Subcutaneous injection of placebo Target Patients Adult chronic migraine patients Read-out Milestone(s) Double-blind:2021; Extension (open-label): 2024 Publication Planned in H2-2022 for double-blind phase and H1-2025 for open-label extension phase 93 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations LMI070 - SMN2 RNA splice modulator Study NCT02268552 (CLMI070X2201) Indication Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 1/2 Patients 39 Primary Outcome Number of participants with adverse events (AEs), serious Measures adverse events (SAEs) and deaths Branaplam oral, once weekly: • Part 1: 5 ascending doses Arms/Intervention • Part 2: 2 different dose levels • Part 3: patients continue on initial dose assigned in Part 1 or Part 2 Target Patients Read-out Milestone(s) Publication Patients with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Study Part 2: Q3-2020(actual) Study Part 3: 2023 TBD 94 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations OMB157 - Anti-CD20 Study NCT03249714 APOLITOS (COMB157G1301) NCT03650114 ALITHIOS (COMB157G2399) Indication Multiple sclerosis Multiple Sclerosis Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients 60 2010 Primary Outcome Reduced cumulative number of Gd-enhanced T1 lesions Evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of ofatumumab across 4 MRI scans at week 12, 16, 20 and 24 (ofatumumab 20 mg subcutaneous (sc) once every 4 (q4) weeks in subjects Measures vs placebo) with RMS from the first dose of ofatumumab Arms/Intervention • Ofatumumab 20 mg subcutaneous injections • Ofatumumab 20 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo Target Patients Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Patients with relapsing MS Read-out Milestone(s) Q1-2020(actual) 2028 Publication Publication planned for H1-2021 TBD 95 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Zolgensma® - SMN1 gene replacement therapy Study NCT03461289 STRIVE-EU(CL-302) NCT03306277 STRIVE (CL-303) Indication Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 33 22 Primary Outcome Proportion of participants sitting without support • Achievement of independent sitting for at least 30 seconds Measures • Event-free survival Arms/Intervention Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Target Patients Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 Read-out Milestone(s) Q4-2020(actual) Q4-2019(actual) Publication Final results at the 2021 annual meeting of the Publication of full results in top-tier neurology journal in European Academy of Neurology (EAN, June 19‒22) February 2021 96 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview Innovation: Clinical trials CRM IHD Neuroscience Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Global Health Abbreviations Zolgensma® - SMN1 gene replacement therapy Study NCT03505099 SPR1NT (CL-304) NCT03837184 STR1VE Asia Pacific (CL-306) Indication Spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 30 2 • [2 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving functional independent sitting for at least 30 seconds at any Primary Outcome visit Proportion of participants sitting without support Measures • [3 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving the ability to stand without support for at least 3 seconds at any visit Arms/Intervention Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Target Patients Pre-symptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy and Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 multiple copies SMN2 Read-out Milestone(s) H2-2021 H2-2021 Publication (Muscular Dystrophy Association) MDA 2021 (March 15‒18) and (American Academy of Neurology) AAN 2021 TBD (April 17‒22) 97 Investor Relations │ Q4 2020 Results Participants Company overview Pharmaceuticals Oncology Financial review Conclusion Appendix Back Next Financial performance Innovation: Pipeline overview