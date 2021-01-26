Novartis : Annual Review 2020

Disclaimer

These materials contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "expected," "will," "planned," "pipeline," "outlook," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, potential product launches, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products; or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain therapeutic areas including dermatology, ophthalmology and the Sandoz retail business, and on drug development operations; or regarding potential future, pending or announced transactions; regarding potential future sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ­ongoing financial obligations and operational needs; or regarding our not-for-profit portfolio of 15 medicines from the Sandoz division for symptomatic treatment of COVID-19 and our collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop, manufacture and commercialize potential medicines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things: uncertainties regarding the success of key products and commercial priorities; global trends toward healthcare cost-containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; uncertainties in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products that commenced in prior years and is expected to

All product names printed in italics in this Annual Review are trademarks owned by or licensed to the Novartis Group.

The use of a ™ or the registered trademark symbol ® in combination with a brand name in a normal script indicates a third-party brand.

The business policy of Novartis takes into account the OECD's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, with their recommendations on the disclosure of information.

Our Annual Review is published in English; a German translation is also available.

Publisher: Novartis International AG, Basel, Switzerland

© Novartis AG, 2021