Novartis said late Friday that a U.S. court has issued a negative decision on the patent of its heart-failure drug Entresto, but backed its full-year outlook.

The Swiss pharma giant said the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has established that the patent on Entresto and combinations of two drug principles with the same purpose is invalid. The patent was set to expire in 2025 and held exclusivity for pediatric use, the company said, adding that it would appeal the decision.

The court's ruling may lead to an earlier-than-expected entry of generic versions of Entresto into the U.S. market.

Nonetheless, Novartis backed its outlook for 2023, saying it continues to expect group sales to grow mid-single digit in constant currencies, and operating income to grow high-single digit in constant currencies. The company also backed its mid-term outlook of 4% sales growth between 2022 and 2027, with a 40% core operating income margin excluding the generics unit Sandoz.

