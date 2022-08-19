Novartis : Download the Novartis 2030 Environmental Sustainability Strategy
08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Novartis
Environmental
Sustainability
Strategy
2022
Version: July
CONTENTS | 3
Contents
Introduction
Strategic Objective 1 | Planet
Our net-zero, plastic neutrality, and water sustainability targets delivered
Strategic Objective 2 | Patients
Sustainable products delivered to our patients
Strategic Objective 3 | People
A mindset of sustainability embedded in how we operate
Strategic Objective 4 | Policy
A strong voice influencing the global environmental sustainability agenda
Credit: Acciona
Introduction
Human health and planetary health are intrinsically linked.
Executive
Introduction
Strategic
Strategic
Strategic
Strategic
summary
Objective 1
Objective 2
Objective 3
Objective 4
6 | INTRODUCTION
INTRODUCTION | 7
The link between human and planetary health
Planetary health is about people, patients and the planet. Climate, temperatures, sea level elevation, wind and daylight duration play an important role in disease transmission. Climate change is already causing extreme heat and poor air quality in some areas, which threaten to exacerbate pre-existing health conditions, such as heart failure, lung cancer and respiratory diseases. It is expected that climate
Planet
Extreme weather events More deserts
Increased sea temperatures
Environmental sustainability is central to the Novartis strategy and operating model. Successful delivery of our environmental sustainability strategy will require leadership, innovation, investment and change.
A race we can win
As a leading global medicines company, committed to reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives, we are at an important junction on our sustainability journey.
The relationship between global health and planetary health has never been more evident. This symbiotic relationship highlights the importance of delivering our purpose - to reimagine medicine - in a sustainable way.
change will continue to have a profound impact on the most marginalized societies.
Vulnerable populations, living in the most fragile and conflict-affected countries, are disproportionately affected by climate change, leading to humanitarian crises in affected regions1. In addition, an increase in temperature and humidity may cause a proliferation of insects that carry vector-borne diseases, including dengue fever, malaria and Chagas disease.
Novartis is working to understand and anticipate these climate and related risks, to ensure that we continue to discover, develop and deliver lifesaving medicines.
Reduced sea ice
Increased sea levels
Loss of habitat nature
Health
Harmful effects on health
due to increased temperatures More allergies
Increased disease spread including vector-borne disease
Signed up to the Climate Pledge to be net- zero by 2040
Novartis is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation which is helping to develop and promote the idea of a
Novartis signed the UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate, which mobilizes business leaders to make
Developing a holistic approach
Environmental sustainability has been a central component of the Novartis strategy, with a strong focus on efficiency as the key tool in the early stages of development. Building on our progress to date, this strategy sets out a holistic approach, incorporating four broad strategic objectives to:
Deliver our net-zero, plastic neutrality and water sustainability targets
Focus on delivering sustainable products to our patients
Transform the sustainability mindset across our organization
Collaborate with industry partners to influence change in our sector
The strategy incorporates climate, waste and water, all of which are interdependent topics. In recognition of the scale of the challenge we face, Novartis has committed to net-zero greenhouse gases by 2040. Further strengthening our commitment to carbon neutrality, plastic neutrality and water sustainability by 2030. Our net-zero target covers all greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the SBTi Net-zero Standard. Throughout the rest of this document, the term 'net-zero' refers to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
Further details of our targets and progress against those targets are outlined later in the document.
Measuring our value to society
Whereas environmental sustainability has traditionally been seen primarily as a compliance requirement, the global view is shifting. Environmental sustainability is increasingly viewed in the context of value creation and impact. Novartis is measuring its value to society and the environment using the Social, Environmental and Economic (SEE) impact valuation. This measures the overall value to society by assessing the "triple bottom line", the benefits and costs to people, planet and profit. This monetization of SEE impact provides a common currency that improves visibility and comparability.
Climate-related reporting
Novartis has also expressed its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). This provides a consistent set of voluntary disclosures across industries, which can be adopted by companies to inform investors and other stakeholders about climate-related risks. TCFD will help both companies and financial markets to better evaluate and price those risks. TCFD is reported in the Novartis in Society Integrated Report.
circular economy
progress on six elements of water sustainability
We bring social value through life-saving medicines. In our efforts to treat illness and cure disease, we must also to look after the health of the planet.