Novartis : Download the Novartis 2030 Environmental Sustainability Strategy

Developing a holistic approach

Environmental sustainability has been a central component of the Novartis strategy, with a strong focus on efficiency as the key tool in the early stages of development. Building on our progress to date, this strategy sets out a holistic approach, incorporating four broad strategic objectives to:

Deliver our net-zero, plastic neutrality and water sustainability targets

Focus on delivering sustainable products to our patients

Transform the sustainability mindset across our organization

Collaborate with industry partners to influence change in our sector

The strategy incorporates climate, waste and water, all of which are interdependent topics. In recognition of the scale of the challenge we face, Novartis has committed to net-zero greenhouse gases by 2040. Further strengthening our commitment to carbon neutrality, plastic neutrality and water sustainability by 2030. Our net-zero target covers all greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the SBTi Net-zero Standard. Throughout the rest of this document, the term 'net-zero' refers to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Further details of our targets and progress against those targets are outlined later in the document.