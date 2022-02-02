Novartis : Download the Novartis Annual Report 2021

2021 was another year of rapid change for the biopharma- ceutical industry and the world. The pandemic continues to disrupt care for patients across the spectrum of disease, creating a syndemic, or confluence of epidemics, that requires healthcare systems to cope with COVID-19 while caring for patients with chronic diseases.
Through the challenges ahead, there are reasons to be optimistic a healthier future is within our grasp - including the ways our industry has brought to this crisis the power of technology and shown once again the extraordinary ability of science to overcome humanity's greatest tests.
As we reimagine medicine at Novartis, our unwavering
focus on our strategy and purpose enabled us to continue
creating value for patients, healthcare professionals,
healthcare systems, employees, shareholders and soci-
ety.
to scale our latest innovations. Our progress was under-
The adaptability and commitment of our employees,
scored by improved environmental, social and gover-
together with the resilience of our operations and capa-
nance (ESG) ratings, and we once again ranked second
bilities in data science and technology, minimized disrup-
in the Access to Medicine Index.
tions to our business. Many changes, such as hybrid work-
ing, are now business as usual.
We continued to go big on data science and digital tech-
nologies, integrating our data and digital teams within
Our impact on the world remains extraordinary, with 766
Customer & Technology Solutions to maximize efficiency
million patients reached in 2021. We received 21 approv-
as we scale value-driving projects. For example, AI Nurse,
als in the US, the EU, Japan and China, including two new
developed in collaboration with Tencent, helps patients
molecular entities. Our siRNA therapy Leqvio is now
with heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases man-
approved in more than 50 countries, including the US. We
age disease progression. It is used by 300 000 patients
also demonstrated the strength of our in-market portfo-
in China.
lio, with medicines like Cosentyx, Entresto, Zolgensma,
Kesimpta and Kisqali driving growth.
Novartis also continued doing our part to end the pan-
demic, quickly scaling up production of COVID-19 vac-
Our pipeline promises innovation for years to come. We
cines. We're proud to have helped develop a potential new
have built depth in five therapeutic areas and are building
treatment option with Molecular Partners.
scale in five next-generation technology platforms. 2021
saw important data readouts, including for Kisqali in HR+/
Our financial performance highlights the progress we've
HER2- advanced breast cancer, and for 177Lu-PSMA-617,
made and drives confidence for the future - with 4%
our investigational targeted radioligand therapy for
growth in net sales and 6% growth in core operating
patients with advanced prostate cancer, which received
income from the previous year. We're confident we'll drive
breakthrough therapy designation by the US Food and
consistent growth to 2030 and beyond. We've also initi-
Drug Administration (FDA). We also received approval for
ated a strategic review of Sandoz to enable Sandoz to be
Scemblix, a novel stamp inhibitor for the treatment of
positioned as a long-term leader in the generics industry.
chronic myeloid leukemia.
Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, I remain optimis-
We have a promising mid- and late-stage portfolio, with
tic about a new era in medicine. Stakeholders like you play
more than 20 assets with expected approval by 2026 that
an important role in that. On behalf of all of us at Novartis,
each have sales potential over USD 1 billion. We also initi-
we're grateful for your contributions on the journey of
ated a share buyback of up to USD 15 billion, underscor-
reimagining medicine.
ing our confidence in our mid- and long-term pipeline and
growth outlook.
Sincerely,
Progressing on our journey to build trust with society and
furthering our legacy in global health and access, in 2021
Novartis reached the milestone of delivering a staggering
1 billion courses of malaria treatment to people in endemic
Vas Narasimhan
countries. We continue delivering on our longstanding
commitment to expand access, narrowing the time it takes
Chief Executive Officer
II