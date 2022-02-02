Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/02 04:43:01 am
79.115 CHF   -2.45%
04:09aNOVARTIS : Download the Novartis Annual Report 2021
PU
03:59aNOVARTIS : Q4 2021 Presentation
PU
03:51aNovartis Banks On Blockbuster Medicines To Achieve Full-year Growth Targets
MT
Novartis : Download the Novartis Annual Report 2021

02/02/2022 | 04:09am EST
Annual Report 2021

Annual Report 2021

﻿

Chairman's letter

Novartis delivered a solid performance in 2021. Strong demand for heart failure medicine Entresto, psoriasis and autoimmune disease treatment Cosentyx, and recently launched therapies such as multiple sclerosis drug ­Kesimpta helped us increase sales and net profit as we maintained cost discipline. Looking ahead, we are confident we can maintain our momentum as we remain focused on operational excellence and science-based innovation.

With more than 12 new drug approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration in the past five years, we are committed to our long-term research and development (R&D) strategy, which is aimed at creating breakthrough therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. We strive to build leading market positions in fast-growing areas of medicine and broaden patient reach to deliver on our purpose to improve and extend people's lives around the world.

Last year we continued to make significant investments in R&D, including in cutting-edge medical technologies such as radioligand therapy and small-interfering RNA. Our clinical pipeline covers a diverse area of noncommu- nicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease. This is positioning us well for the future amid the rising global need for innovative chronic therapies as we continue to strengthen patient engagement.

We started a strategic review of our Sandoz generics division with the goal of strengthening its operational performance and maximizing shareholder return. Also, we divested our investment in Roche Holding AG, reflecting our strategy to create a focused medicines company.

Acute pressure on societies and healthcare systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic remains high. In this challenging environment, our focus on operational excellence and shift to flexible working by our employees continued to help us navigate the crisis. In a post-pandemic world, these lessons will enable us to maintain high levels of resilience and operational efficiency while continuing to position us as an employer of choice in a changing work environment.

We also made further progress in our environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities, which are an essential part of our strategy and an important reputation driver. Besides our progress in reducing our environmental footprint, we broadened patient access to our

strategic medicines and launched a new program in the United States to address health disparities - all with the intention to create more equitable and sustainable health- care systems and support the United Nations' efforts to achieve the ­Sustainable Development Goals.

The Board of Directors took further action to strengthen governance. We paved the way for comprehensive ESG oversight and changed the leadership of the Compensation Committee and the Governance, Nomination and Corporate Responsibilities Committee. We also nominated a new Board member. Together with the Executive Committee, the Board of Directors will continue the intensive dialogue with all stakeholder groups with a view to further strengthen trust in society and to maximize shareholder return.

I thank you for the confidence you have placed in our company and am pleased to be able to propose a dividend increase of 3.3% to CHF 3.10 at the next Annual General Meeting.

Sincerely,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

﻿

I

﻿

CEO's letter

2021 was another year of rapid change for the biopharma- ceutical industry and the world. The pandemic continues to disrupt care for patients across the spectrum of disease, creating a syndemic, or confluence of epidemics, that requires healthcare systems to cope with COVID-19 while caring for patients with chronic diseases.

Through the challenges ahead, there are reasons to be optimistic a healthier future is within our grasp - including the ways our industry has brought to this crisis the power of technology and shown once again the extraordinary ability of science to overcome humanity's greatest tests.

As we reimagine medicine at Novartis, our unwavering

focus on our strategy and purpose enabled us to continue

creating value for patients, healthcare professionals,

healthcare systems, employees, shareholders and soci-

ety.

to scale our latest innovations. Our progress was under-

The adaptability and commitment of our employees,

scored by improved environmental, social and gover-

together with the resilience of our operations and capa-

nance (ESG) ratings, and we once again ranked second

bilities in data science and technology,­ minimized disrup-

in the Access to Medicine Index.

tions to our business. Many changes, such as hybrid work-

ing, are now business as usual.

We continued to go big on data science and digital tech-

nologies, integrating our data and digital teams within

Our impact on the world remains extraordinary, with 766

Customer & Technology Solutions to maximize efficiency

million patients reached in 2021. We received 21 approv-

as we scale value-driving projects. For example, AI Nurse,

als in the US, the EU, Japan and China, including two new

developed in collaboration with Tencent, helps patients

molecular­ entities. Our siRNA therapy Leqvio is now

with heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases man-

approved in more than 50 countries, including the US. We

age disease progression. It is used by 300 000 patients

also demonstrated the strength of our in-market portfo-

in China.

lio, with medicines like Cosentyx, Entresto, Zolgensma,

Kesimpta and Kisqali driving growth.

Novartis also continued doing our part to end the pan-

demic, quickly scaling up production of COVID-19 vac-

Our pipeline promises innovation for years to come. We

cines. We're proud to have helped develop a potential new

have built depth in five therapeutic areas and are building

treatment option with Molecular Partners.

scale in five next-generation technology platforms. 2021

saw important data readouts, including for Kisqali in HR+/

Our financial performance highlights the progress we've

HER2- advanced breast cancer, and for 177Lu-PSMA-617,

made and drives confidence for the future - with 4%

our investigational targeted radioligand therapy for

growth in net sales and 6% growth in core operating

patients with advanced prostate cancer, which received

income from the previous year. We're confident we'll drive

breakthrough therapy designation by the US Food and

consistent growth to 2030 and beyond. We've also initi-

Drug Administration (FDA). We also received approval for

ated a strategic review of Sandoz to enable Sandoz to be

Scemblix, a novel stamp inhibitor for the treatment of

positioned as a long-term leader in the generics industry.

chronic myeloid leukemia.

Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,­ I remain optimis-

We have a promising mid- and late-stage portfolio, with

tic about a new era in medicine. Stakeholders like you play

more than 20 assets with expected approval by 2026 that

an important role in that. On behalf of all of us at Novartis,

each have sales potential over USD 1 billion. We also initi-

we're grateful for your contributions on the journey of

ated a share buyback of up to USD 15 billion, underscor-

reimagining medicine.

ing our confidence in our mid- and long-term pipeline and

growth outlook.

Sincerely,

Progressing on our journey to build trust with society and

furthering our legacy in global health and access, in 2021

Novartis reached the milestone of delivering a staggering

1 billion courses of malaria treatment to people in endemic

Vas Narasimhan

countries. We continue delivering on our longstanding

commitment to expand access, narrowing the time it takes

Chief Executive Officer

﻿

II

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
