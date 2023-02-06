Novartis : ESG Update Q4 2022

Click below to navigate through the document

ESG Update Q4 2022

for investors and analysts

Dear investors and analysts

We hope you and your families have had a restful winter break. In our Q4 ESG update, we share highlights from the recently published Novartis in Society Report, a brief recap from Q4 events - including our ESG Event on November 30, ratings changes, and topics related to the upcoming Annual General Meeting on March 7, 2023.

As with each newsletter, the feedback and questions we have received during this quarter are reflected in the Q&A on pages 9 - 11.

We appreciate your engagement on all ESG-related topics. Thank you.

For further questions or comments please contact: