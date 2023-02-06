Novartis : ESG Update Q4 2022

Key takeaways from Novartis in Society Integrated Report
Events in Q4
ESG event: Investor Update on Access and Sustainability
Update on Q4 ratings
Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture
Select topics at forthcoming AGM
Top 10 questions from our investors
ESG Update Q4 2022
for investors and analysts
Dear investors and analysts
We hope you and your families have had a restful winter break. In our Q4 ESG update, we share highlights from the recently published Novartis in Society Report, a brief recap from Q4 events - including our ESG Event on November 30, ratings changes, and topics related to the upcoming Annual General Meeting on March 7, 2023.
As with each newsletter, the feedback and questions we have received during this quarter are reflected in the Q&A on pages 9 - 11.
We appreciate your engagement on all ESG-related topics. Thank you.
For further questions or comments please contact:
Samir Shah
Madeleine Szeluch
Nicole Zinsli-Somm
Global Head of
Investor Relations
Investor Relations
Investor Relations
ESG Director
ESG Director a.i
samir.shah@novartis.com
madeleine.szeluch@novartis.com
nicole.zinsli-somm@novartis.com
+41 795 964 645
+41 795 481 267
+41 61 324 3809
CONTENTS
Click below to navigate through the document
Key takeaways from Novartis in Society Integrated Report
Events in Q4
ESG event: Investor Update on Access and Sustainability
Update on Q4 ratings
Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture
Select topics at forthcoming AGM
Top 10 questions from our investors
ESG UPDATE Q4 2022 | 2
Key takeaways from Novartis in Society Integrated Report
We published our second Novartis in Society Integrated Report on February 1, which provides an overview of our business, strategy and performance during 2022. It also describes how we create value for stakeholders and society. The report can be found here. We share our top 10 takeaways from the Report.
01 A transformative year for Novartis
Novartis is evolving from a diversified healthcare conglomerate into a focused, innovative medicines company. 2022 was a pivotal year in this journey. In 2022, we initiated a structural transformation to align our operating model with our focused strategy. We also announced our intention to spin off our Sandoz Division into a standalone company.
2022 by numbers
5 core Therapeutic Areas with high unmet patient needs
5 technology platforms: Chemistry, Biotherapeutics, RNA Therapy, Radioligand Therapy and Gene and Cell Therapy
4 priority geographies (US, Germany, China, Japan) which account for the majority of expected growth
USD 1.5 billion estimated cost savings by 2024 from the major organizational changes initiated in 2022
02 Our core remains the same
While Novartis pursued bold portfolio change in 2022, core elements of our company remain the same. Our vision is to become the most trusted and valued medicines company in the world, valued not only for our business performance, but for the difference our innovation makes for patients and society.
2022 by numbers
USD 10 billion invested
USD 7.5 billion dividends
49% reduction in
in R&D
paid to shareholders
greenhouse gas emissions
in our own operations
(vs. 2016 baseline)
03 Our strategy meets the challenges and opportunities we see in our business environment
Medical technology continues to accelerate, as advanced new treatments emerge to meet the growing demand for high-quality healthcare.
2 billion people in the
Spending on medicines
250,000 deaths
world still lack access to
globally is forecast to
expected to be caused
essential medicines1
rise by 3 - 6%, over the
by climate change
next 5 years2
between 2030 - 20503
1. Access to Medicines Foundation 2. IQVIA Institute 3. WHO
CONTENTS
Click below to navigate through the document
Key takeaways from Novartis in Society Integrated Report
Events in Q4
ESG event: Investor Update on Access and Sustainability
Update on Q4 ratings
Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture
Select topics at forthcoming AGM
Top 10 questions from our investors
ESG UPDATE Q4 2022 | 3
04 New launches and growth products
Delivering new medicines is at the core of our purpose and value creation as a company. In 2022, we continued to deliver high-value medicines for patients that address leading causes of death and disability around the world.
Highlights
10 million patients
Our cholesterol-lowering
We secured approval for
worldwide are estimated
treatment Leqvio® is
Pluvicto®, our radioligand
to be treated for heart
approved for use in
therapy that treats an
failure and hypertension
70 countries worldwide
advanced form of
with Entresto®
prostate cancer
05 Innovating with patients
We made substantial investments in R&D to advance our pipeline of investigational medicines and bring the next generation of medicines for patients.
Highlights
USD 10 billion invested
44 ongoing Phase III
24 submissions for
in R&D, compared with
programs in our
regulatory approval
USD 9.5 billion in the
development pipeline
in the US, EU, Japan
prior year
and China
06 Solid financial
performance
Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions and an unstable geopolitical environment, we delivered a solid financial performance in 2022, that underscores the progress we are making in executing on our strategy.
Highlights
USD 50.5 billion in group
8% (cc) core
USD 41.3 billion Innovative
net sales, up 4% (cc)
operating income
Medicines Division net
from the prior year
increase driven by sales
sales, up 4% (cc) from
growth and productivity1
the prior year
07 Leading the way on access to medicines
Access to medicines represents one of the world's biggest healthcare challenges. Many of the most acute issues are in LMICs, but the COVID-19 pandemic also exposed deep structural inequities in higher-income countries.
Highlights
54.6 million patients reached through our access programs and initiatives in 2022
26% increase in patients reached with our strategic innovative therapies compared with the previous year, representing an increase of 119% since 2019
USD 250 million pledged in 2022 over five years (2021 - 2025) to advance new treatments for NTDs and malaria
1. Operating income declined (-13% cc) mainly due to restructuring changes
CONTENTS
Click below to navigate through the document
Key takeaways from Novartis in Society Integrated Report
ESG UPDATE Q4 2022 | 4
08 Investing in our culture
We're on a journey to transform our corporate culture to drive innovation and long-term performance.
Events in Q4
ESG event: Investor Update on Access and Sustainability
Update on Q4 ratings
Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture
Highlights
47% of management are women (compared with 42% five years ago)
80+ dedicated employee resource groups
More than 11,000 managers have taken part in our Unbossed Leadership Experience program since 2020
Select topics at forthcoming AGM
Top 10 questions from our investors
09 Reducing our environmental footprint
We continue to reduce emissions, waste and water consumption sent for disposal in our own operations, in line with our 2025 targets. In 2022, we introduced environmental sustainability criteria into suppliers' contracts.
Highlights
49% - reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in our own operations
vs. 2016 baseline
59% - reduction in waste sent for disposal vs. 2016 baseline
42% - reduction in our water consumption vs. 2016 baseline
10 Ethical behavior underpins our business
Our industry faces ethical questions and decisions every day on issues such as patient care, data use and access to medicines.
Highlights
We have a comprehensive Code of Ethics, which we developed together with our employees. In 2022, 98% of employees completed training on our Code of Ethics and more than 33,000 people responded to our global ethics survey
In 2022, we updated and streamlined our
Human Rights Commitment Statement
to focus on four priority areas, and updated our Third Party Code, both aligned with the Novartis Code of Ethics
CONTENTS
Click below to navigate through the document
Key takeaways from Novartis in Society Integrated Report
> Events in Q4
ESG event: Investor Update on Access and Sustainability
Update on Q4 ratings
Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture
Select topics at forthcoming AGM
Top 10 questions from our investors
ESG UPDATE Q4 2022 | 5
Events in Q4
ESG Event: Investor Update on Access & Sustainability
We continue to evolve our strategy, strengthen our governance, and deliver real and meaningful progress on ESG topics. In 2022, we chose to focus our event on sustainability and impact, given the high interest from our investors.
Our ESG Event, held on November 30, included senior speakers from Novartis and
Sir Ronald Cohen, Chair of the Global Steering group for Impact Investment, who discussed impact at Novartis and within the pharmaceuticals sector. Our presentation can be viewed here.
Our Novartis ESG priorities are:
Access to medicines
Human capital
Environmental
Ethical standards
and innovation
sustainability
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.