Novartis: FDA approval in HPN

December 06, 2023 at 01:48 am EST Share

Novartis announces that it has received US FDA approval for its Fabhalta (iptacopan), as the first oral monotherapy for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a chronic and rare blood disorder.



This approval is based on the APPLY-PNH trial in adults with HPN and anemia despite prior anti-C5 therapy, and is supported by the APPOINT-PNH study in complement inhibitor-naïve patients.



Significant unmet needs remain in HPN; despite anti-C5 treatment, a large proportion of patients may remain anemic and dependent on blood transfusions", stresses the Swiss pharmaceutical company.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.