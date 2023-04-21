Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:39 2023-04-21 am EDT
88.91 CHF   +0.86%
01:20pNovartis : FDA approves Novartis Millburn facility for US commercial production of Pluvicto®
PU
06:43aKepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
04/20Novartis, BeiGene's Gastric Cancer Drug Extends Patients' Lives in Late-stage Study
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis : FDA approves Novartis Millburn facility for US commercial production of Pluvicto®

04/21/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
Apr 21, 2023

Novartis has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to begin supplying Pluvicto for US commercial use from the Novartis Radioligand Therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Millburn, New Jersey. Production will begin in the coming weeks and ramp up gradually. The site is expected to contribute meaningfully to supply and sales in the third quarter, after the anticipated approval of additional lines at the site. Capacity should continue to increase through the second half of this year, helping to ensure stable, reliable supply to patients. The RLT manufacturing facility in Ivrea, Italy, will continue to supply the US market, and further capacity expansion is underway at the site.

A new facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, is nearing completion, and is expected to open as soon as the end of this year. In addition, Novartis has received approval for the Zaragoza, Spain, site to supply the EU market. We expect this site to ramp up gradually over the coming months.

With these sites, a capacity of at least 250k doses of Pluvicto annually is targeted in 2024+.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 17:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 347 M - -
Net income 2023 9 491 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 224 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 101 703
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 98,56 $
Average target price 101,30 $
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG5.46%224 473
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.40%427 532
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.23%370 108
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.27%338 040
MERCK & CO., INC.2.90%289 728
ABBVIE INC.0.08%285 332
