NOVARTIS AG

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Novartis : France fines Roche, Novartis 444 million euros in ongoing eye drug clash

09/09/2020 | 06:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

Switzerland's Novartis and Roche were fined 444 million euros (403.55 million pounds)by France, after its competition authority said on Wednesday they used abusive practices to push costly eye injection Lucentis over a cheaper drug.

Novartis, which said it would appeal, is facing high stakes in protecting Lucentis sales in Europe, after its newest eye drug, Beovu, has run into safety concerns that have slowed uptake.

Novartis must pay 385 million euros and Roche about 60 million euros, according to the decision.

Roche and Novartis are partners on Lucentis, with Roche selling it the United States and Novartis selling it in Europe.

The fines are the latest development in a running battle between the drugmakers and countries where some doctors have turned to Roche's cheaper Avastin to replace costly Lucentis, to treat patients with blindness-causing macular degeneration (AMD).

Lucentis was developed for AMD, but works like cancer drug Avastin by inhibiting blood vessel growth. Avastin is used "off-label" for AMD.

Roche and Novartis abused their dominant position to push Lucentis at Avastin's expense, the French competition watchdog said, adding Novartis was also punished for "unjustifiably exaggerating" Avastin's risks.

The French authority said Lucentis, injected roughly monthly, costs 1,161 euros per injection, while Avastin runs 30 to 40 euros per shot.

Similar disputes have emerged elsewhere, as countries seek to reduce costs.

In 2018, Novartis and Roche lost a bid in B
ritain to block doctors from making Avastin the preferred option for AMD. [https://reut.rs/336rz1e]

A "disappointed" Roche said it would "assess our next steps".

Novartis said a French rule allowing off-label use of medicines in diseases with approved treatments threatens the system of ensuring safe and effective drugs.

"This decision relies on a gross misinterpretation of the facts and a distortion of previous case law," Novartis said.

(Story refiles to correct typo in eight paragraph to 40)

(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By John Miller

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG 0.50% 80.5 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.80% 326.05 Delayed Quote.3.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 763 M - -
Net income 2020 9 000 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 192 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 105,95 $
Last Close Price 87,24 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-12.81%192 588
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.95%387 710
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.01%301 551
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.38%210 762
PFIZER, INC.-7.20%199 659
ABBVIE INC.1.90%159 223
