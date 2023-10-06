By Ben Glickman

Novartis received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its intravenous formulation of Cosentyx, its treatment for psoriatic arthritis and other conditions.

The pharmaceutical company said the IV delivery option would be available in the fourth quarter.

Cosentyx, which goes by generic name secukinumab, can be used to treat psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Novartis said the treatment available in IV form to block the specific interleukin-17A, which causes inflammation associated with certain diseases.

The company said the IV formulation would be monthly and would take 30 minutes to administer. Novartis said the dosing option does not require lab monitoring or pre-medication.

In the second quarter, Cosentyx brought in $1.27 billion in sales for Novartis.

