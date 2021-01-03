Novartis : In Canada, shippers race to move cancer treatments as COVID-19 grounds flights

MONTREAL/TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Medical companies and
shippers in Canada are racing to transport time-sensitive
radiochemical materials used to treat cancer, as a
pandemic-induced drop in passenger flights has narrowed
transportation options and created cargo delays.
Half of air cargo normally travels in the belly of passenger
jets rather than dedicated freighters. But flight cancellations
as traffic plummeted during the pandemic have left some
companies scrambling to ship treatments that decay over time,
pushing up overall transportation costs.
Before the pandemic, the McMaster Nuclear Reactor in the
Canadian province of Ontario could ship its iodine-125 isotope
anywhere in a couple of days.
But since spring, deliveries of the isotope, used to treat
about 70,000 patients a year with a procedure called
brachytherapy, have been delayed as long as 10 days.
"There's fewer flights, so it's creating longer routes,”
said Karin Stephenson, manager of commercial operations at the
reactor. "It's been really challenging trying to get our product
around."
It is a problem in Canada, where a limited domestic market
and restrictions on international travel, like a 14-day
quarantine for arrivals, have hit air passenger traffic harder
than in some other countries like the United States. Travel
volumes are down 90% at Canadian airports on an annual basis,
according to the government.
U.S. cancer specialists and the American College of
Radiology said they had not heard of any widespread concerns
over shipping isotopes.
For the broader industry, moving medical isotopes is a
challenge because they decay over time. In 10 days, iodine-125
loses about 20% of its radioactivity, said Stephenson.
Another product shipped by McMaster, holmium-166, the key
raw material in a liver cancer therapy used in Europe called
QuiremSpheres, has a half life of only 27 hours.
"Timing is extremely critical," said Jan Sigger, chief
executive of Netherlands-based Quirem Medical, recently acquired
by Japan's Terumo Corp.
Quirem supply chain manager Jerfaas Haalboom said some
patients' treatments were rescheduled because of delayed
shipments.
FEWER OPTIONS
Airlines are also moving to smaller planes with less cargo
capacity which can lead to some goods being bumped.
"Shipments get bumped all the time because of aircraft
capacity," said Mike Stopay, director of Pacer Air Freight, a
Toronto-area cargo specialist.
The recent pickup in transport of COVID-19 vaccines,
equivalent to about 0.3% of global air freight, is not likely to
displace time-sensitive medical products in cargo planes, said
Marco Bloemen, managing director of Seabury Consulting, a
division of Accenture Plc.
Falling plane values, and a rise in e-commerce due to the
pandemic, are also fueling a boom in converting passenger planes
to freighters. Freighters have greater capacity but fly less
frequently, creating a potential headache for some shippers of
time-sensitive cargo.
Roy Bekic, logistic manager at the Centre for Probe
Development and Commercialization in Ontario, said he depends on
passenger flights to ship products to Australia via a connection
in Vancouver. Delays have led him to lose a handful of
shipments.
"For some of my Australian clients I have only about 90
hours before (the treatment) expires," Bekic said.
The challenges are leading to higher transport costs, either
to compensate for products lost due to delays, or because
companies have fewer options to ship the materials.
Stephenson said McMaster, which has to transport more
material to account for longer travel times, recently raised its
shipping charges, after absorbing extra costs for months.
Gabriel Freitas, an executive at Vancouver-based
isoSolutions, which specializes in sourcing and distributing
products in nuclear medicine, said the company has faced
increases in shipping prices ranging from around 20% to 30%.
Before COVID-19, Freitas could secure lower prices by
searching competing flights.
"Now you go with whatever option you get."
