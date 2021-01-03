Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : In Canada, shippers race to move cancer treatments as COVID-19 grounds flights

01/03/2021 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL/TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Medical companies and shippers in Canada are racing to transport time-sensitive radiochemical materials used to treat cancer, as a pandemic-induced drop in passenger flights has narrowed transportation options and created cargo delays.

Half of air cargo normally travels in the belly of passenger jets rather than dedicated freighters. But flight cancellations as traffic plummeted during the pandemic have left some companies scrambling to ship treatments that decay over time, pushing up overall transportation costs.

Before the pandemic, the McMaster Nuclear Reactor in the Canadian province of Ontario could ship its iodine-125 isotope anywhere in a couple of days.

But since spring, deliveries of the isotope, used to treat about 70,000 patients a year with a procedure called brachytherapy, have been delayed as long as 10 days.

"There's fewer flights, so it's creating longer routes,” said Karin Stephenson, manager of commercial operations at the reactor. "It's been really challenging trying to get our product around."

It is a problem in Canada, where a limited domestic market and restrictions on international travel, like a 14-day quarantine for arrivals, have hit air passenger traffic harder than in some other countries like the United States. Travel volumes are down 90% at Canadian airports on an annual basis, according to the government.

U.S. cancer specialists and the American College of Radiology said they had not heard of any widespread concerns over shipping isotopes.

For the broader industry, moving medical isotopes is a challenge because they decay over time. In 10 days, iodine-125 loses about 20% of its radioactivity, said Stephenson.

Another product shipped by McMaster, holmium-166, the key raw material in a liver cancer therapy used in Europe called QuiremSpheres, has a half life of only 27 hours.

"Timing is extremely critical," said Jan Sigger, chief executive of Netherlands-based Quirem Medical, recently acquired by Japan's Terumo Corp.

Quirem supply chain manager Jerfaas Haalboom said some patients' treatments were rescheduled because of delayed shipments.

FEWER OPTIONS

Airlines are also moving to smaller planes with less cargo capacity which can lead to some goods being bumped.

"Shipments get bumped all the time because of aircraft capacity," said Mike Stopay, director of Pacer Air Freight, a Toronto-area cargo specialist.

The recent pickup in transport of COVID-19 vaccines, equivalent to about 0.3% of global air freight, is not likely to displace time-sensitive medical products in cargo planes, said Marco Bloemen, managing director of Seabury Consulting, a division of Accenture Plc.

Falling plane values, and a rise in e-commerce due to the pandemic, are also fueling a boom in converting passenger planes to freighters. Freighters have greater capacity but fly less frequently, creating a potential headache for some shippers of time-sensitive cargo.

Roy Bekic, logistic manager at the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization in Ontario, said he depends on passenger flights to ship products to Australia via a connection in Vancouver. Delays have led him to lose a handful of shipments.

"For some of my Australian clients I have only about 90 hours before (the treatment) expires," Bekic said.

The challenges are leading to higher transport costs, either to compensate for products lost due to delays, or because companies have fewer options to ship the materials.

Stephenson said McMaster, which has to transport more material to account for longer travel times, recently raised its shipping charges, after absorbing extra costs for months.

Gabriel Freitas, an executive at Vancouver-based isoSolutions, which specializes in sourcing and distributing products in nuclear medicine, said the company has faced increases in shipping prices ranging from around 20% to 30%.

Before COVID-19, Freitas could secure lower prices by searching competing flights.

"Now you go with whatever option you get." (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Allison Martell in Toronto Editing by Denny Thomas and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG 1.42% 83.65 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TERUMO CORPORATION -0.69% 4312 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about NOVARTIS AG
09:00aNOVARTIS : In Canada, shippers race to move cancer treatments as COVID-19 ground..
RE
2020EXPLAINER : How does AstraZeneca's vaccine compare with Pfizer-BioNTech?
RE
2020How does AstraZeneca's vaccine compare with Pfizer-BioNTech?
RE
2020EXPLAINER : How does AstraZeneca's vaccine compare with Pfizer-BioNTech?
RE
2020NOVARTIS : Chairman to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Acquires Drug Licenses for Treatme..
MT
2020SIEGFRIED : Issues $90 Million Convertible Bonds to Fund Novartis Site Purchase ..
MT
2020Drugmakers agree to halve prices to get on China state insurance list
RE
2020NOVARTIS : Strict 45-Day Time Limit For Starting PMNOC Action Was Suspended By C..
AQ
2020Regenxbio Sells Royalty Rights to Genetic Therapy Medication for $200 Million..
MT
2020NOVARTIS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 434 M - -
Net income 2020 8 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 216 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 108,20 $
Last Close Price 94,83 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
ABBVIE INC.0.00%189 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ