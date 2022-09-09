Log in
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  16:30 08/09/2022 BST
78.78 CHF   -0.33%
06:35aNovartis' Kisqali Adds Nearly One Year To Survival Benefit In Breast Cancer Patients' Subgroup
MT
06:16aNovartis Kisqali® adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, including those with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
GL
06:15aNovartis Kisqali(R) adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, including those with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
DJ
Novartis Kisqali(R) adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, including those with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

09/09/2022 | 06:15am BST
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2022 52 329 M - 45 531 M
Net income 2022 9 111 M - 7 928 M
Net Debt 2022 8 574 M - 7 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B 154 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 81,00 $
Average target price 93,97 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-1.54%176 801
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.32%431 370
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.22%296 074
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.67%270 957
PFIZER, INC.-20.27%258 898
ABBVIE INC.3.78%245 253