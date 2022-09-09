Log in
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
16:30 08/09/2022 BST
78.78
CHF
-0.33%
06:35a
Novartis' Kisqali Adds Nearly One Year To Survival Benefit In Breast Cancer Patients' Subgroup
MT
06:16a
Novartis Kisqali® adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, including those with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
GL
06:15a
Novartis Kisqali(R) adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, including those with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
DJ
Novartis Kisqali(R) adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, including those with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
09/09/2022 | 06:15am BST
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 09, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
All news about NOVARTIS AG
06:35a
Novartis' Kisqali Adds Nearly One Year To Survival Benefit In Breast Cancer Patients' S..
MT
06:16a
Novartis Kisqali® adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients, ..
GL
06:15a
Novartis Kisqali(R) adds one more year of survival benefit for broadest set of patients..
DJ
09/07
Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades Novartis to Buy From Hold
MT
09/07
Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Upgrades Recommendation to Buy From Ho..
MT
09/05
NOVARTIS HEMATOLOGY
: Working to help ensure patients are getting the access they need
PU
09/02
Novartis highlights depth of immunology pipeline with novel data at key upcoming intern..
GL
09/02
Novartis highlights depth of immunology pipeline with novel data at key upcoming intern..
DJ
09/02
Novartis Highlights Depth of Immunology Pipeline with Novel Data At Key Upcoming Intern..
CI
09/01
The Sound Of Silence – The Importance Of Knowing What Your Invention Is Not
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
09/07
Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades Novartis to Buy From Hold
MT
09/07
Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Upgrades Recommendation to Buy From Ho..
MT
08/26
NOVARTIS AG
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
USD
GBP
Sales 2022
52 329 M
-
45 531 M
Net income 2022
9 111 M
-
7 928 M
Net Debt 2022
8 574 M
-
7 460 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,4x
Yield 2022
4,11%
Capitalization
177 B
177 B
154 B
EV / Sales 2022
3,54x
EV / Sales 2023
3,46x
Nbr of Employees
108 000
Free-Float
87,1%
More Financials
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
81,00 $
Average target price
93,97 $
Spread / Average Target
16,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye
Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang
President-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
-1.54%
176 801
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-3.32%
431 370
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
14.22%
296 074
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-14.67%
270 957
PFIZER, INC.
-20.27%
258 898
ABBVIE INC.
3.78%
245 253
More Results
