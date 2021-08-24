Novartis : Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in phase III study

ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Novartis ag said its Kymriah to treat aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase III study.

The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah and Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)