Novartis : Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in phase III study

ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Novartis ag said its
Kymriah to treat aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)
after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment did
not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase
III study.
The safety profile was consistent with the established
safety profile of Kymriah and Novartis will complete a full
evaluation of the BELINDA study data, the Swiss drugmaker said
in a statement on Tuesday.
