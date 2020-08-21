Log in
NOVARTIS AG

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Multiple-Sclerosis Drug Kesimpta Gets FDA Approval

08/21/2020 | 01:49am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Novartis AG late Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's relapsing-multiple-sclerosis drug Kesimpta (ofatumumab) after two Phase 3 studies.

The drug, a B-cell therapy which patients can self-administer at home via an autoinjector pen, is expected to be available in the U.S. in early September, the Swiss pharmaceutical company said. Regulatory approval in Europe is expected in the second quarter of 2021, Novartis said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 601 M - -
Net income 2020 8 853 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 190 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 104,42 $
Last Close Price 86,10 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-14.98%189 329
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.80%395 950
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.74%302 672
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.51%215 061
PFIZER, INC.-1.17%212 606
ABBVIE INC.7.52%169 600
