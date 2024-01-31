By Adria Calatayud

Novartis reported a big jump in fourth-quarter net profit after it booked a gain from the spinoff of its generics-drugs business Sandoz.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was $8.48 billion compared with $1.47 billion in the same period a year before, the Swiss pharmaceutical major said Wednesday. This included a non-cash gain of $5.9 billion from the distribution of Sandoz shares to Novartis shareholders, it said.

