    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Summary
Novartis : Sandoz announces further progress on its biosimilar pipeline, with release of positive results for denosumab integrated Phase I/III clinical trial

09/19/2022 | 01:15am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 261 M - -
Net income 2022 9 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 80,44 $
Average target price 93,21 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-3.43%175 579
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%440 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.83%293 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.93%278 298
PFIZER, INC.-22.05%258 337
ABBVIE INC.6.40%254 712