Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Novartis AG
News
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
10/11 03:49:59 am
76.52
CHF
-0.10%
08:17a
NOVARTIS
: Sandoz completes acquisition of GSK's cephalosporin business, reinforcing leading global position in antibiotics
AQ
08:17a
PRESS RELEASE
: Novartis: Sandoz completes acquisition of GSK's cephalosporin business, reinforcing leading global position in antibiotics
DJ
08:17a
NOVARTIS
: Sandoz completes acquisition of GSK's cephalosporin business, reinforcing leading global position in antibiotics
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Novartis : Sandoz completes acquisition of GSK's cephalosporin business, reinforcing leading global position in antibiotics
10/11/2021 | 08:17am BST
10/11/2021 | 08:17am BST
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 11, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)
All news about NOVARTIS AG
07:12a
NOVARTIS AG
: Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:53a
NOVARTIS
: Tencent to Expand AI Partnership to WeChat
MT
10/08
NOVARTIS AG
: Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/07
NOVARTIS AG
: Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/07
NOVARTIS
: to present broad range of portfolio data at ECTRIMS, reinforcing long-standing ..
PU
10/06
Health Care Sits Out Broader Market Advance This Afternoon
MT
10/06
Health Care Stocks Struggling in Wednesday Markets Slide
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
USD
GBP
Sales 2021
51 954 M
-
38 077 M
Net income 2021
10 129 M
-
7 424 M
Net Debt 2021
22 520 M
-
16 505 M
P/E ratio 2021
18,2x
Yield 2021
3,96%
Capitalization
185 B
185 B
135 B
EV / Sales 2021
3,99x
EV / Sales 2022
3,72x
Nbr of Employees
109 000
Free-Float
87,0%
More Financials
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
82,53 $
Average target price
101,91 $
Spread / Average Target
23,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai
Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer
Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
-8.43%
184 735
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2.26%
423 645
ROCHE HOLDING AG
16.70%
338 040
PFIZER, INC.
15.32%
238 004
NOVO NORDISK A/S
48.18%
220 108
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
38.56%
212 086
More Results
