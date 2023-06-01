Advanced search
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23:18 2023-05-31 am EDT
87.16 CHF   +0.16%
01:42aNovartis' Sandoz to Transfer to New Swiss Headquarters in Mid-2024
MT
01:16aSandoz plans move to new central Basel headquarters by mid-2024, following proposed spin-off as standalone company
GL
01:15aNovartis : Sandoz plans move to new central Basel headquarters by mid-2024, following proposed spin-off as standalone company
DJ
Novartis : Sandoz plans move to new central Basel headquarters by mid-2024, following proposed spin-off as standalone company

06/01/2023 | 01:15am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 259 M - -
Net income 2023 9 819 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
EV / Sales 2024 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,39 $
Average target price 108,81 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG4.27%200 069
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.78%405 567
NOVO NORDISK A/S18.98%360 370
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.60%277 012
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.90%257 213
