Novartis AG
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Novartis AG
News
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Add to my list
Report
11:31:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
11:31:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
93.46
CHF
-0.27%
03:01p
Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
GL
03:00p
Novartis : Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
DJ
05/04
Novartis' Sandoz Obtains Exclusive US Commercialization Rights for Antibiotic, Cancer Medicines
MT
Novartis : Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
05/09/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
05/09/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 09, 2023 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)
05/02
NOVARTIS AG : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/26
NOVARTIS AG : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/26
NOVARTIS AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
53 399 M
-
-
Net income 2023
9 764 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
5 643 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
22,7x
Yield 2023
3,36%
Capitalization
220 B
220 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,23x
EV / Sales 2024
4,12x
Nbr of Employees
103 000
Free-Float
83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
105,37 $
Average target price
106,06 $
Spread / Average Target
0,66%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye
Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang
President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
12.11%
220 993
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-7.91%
454 057
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
18.28%
410 769
NOVO NORDISK A/S
22.17%
380 978
MERCK & CO., INC.
6.70%
300 382
ABBVIE INC.
-8.76%
260 145
