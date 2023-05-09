Advanced search
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
93.46 CHF   -0.27%
03:01pSandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
GL
03:00pNovartis : Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
DJ
05/04Novartis' Sandoz Obtains Exclusive US Commercialization Rights for Antibiotic, Cancer Medicines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis : Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars

05/09/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 399 M - -
Net income 2023 9 764 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 105,37 $
Average target price 106,06 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG12.11%220 993
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.91%454 057
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.28%410 769
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.17%380 978
MERCK & CO., INC.6.70%300 382
ABBVIE INC.-8.76%260 145
