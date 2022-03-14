Log in
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Novartis : Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through acquisition of respiratory device company Coalesce

03/14/2022 | 02:15am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
02:16aSandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through acquisi..
GL
02:15aNOVARTIS : Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through..
DJ
03/13Novartis' Spinal Muscular Atrophy Therapy Shows Age-appropriate Development In Pre-symp..
MT
03/13Novartis data again demonstrate age-appropriate development when Zolgensma is used pres..
DJ
03/10Novartis Signs Agreement To Manufacture Carisma Therapeutics' Cell Therapy
MT
03/10NOVARTIS : signs initial agreement with Carisma Therapeutics for the manufacturing of HER ..
PU
03/09Novartis' Breast Cancer Combo Therapy Shows Longest Median Overall Survival
MT
03/09NOVARTIS : NEJM publication of Novartis Kisqali® data shows longest median overall surviva..
PU
03/08Novartis To Donate Essential Medical Supplies Directly In Ukraine
MT
03/08Health Care Down, As Rotation Into Defensive Sectors Reverses -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 395 M - -
Net income 2022 9 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 104 323
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,99 $
Average target price 96,81 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-3.49%185 485
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.01%445 267
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.16%305 273
PFIZER, INC.-14.87%282 686
ABBVIE INC.10.09%263 650
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.59%240 295