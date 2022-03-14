Log in
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Novartis AG
News
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
03/22 12:40:00 pm
77.48
CHF
+1.18%
02:16a
Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through acquisition of respiratory device company Coalesce
GL
02:15a
NOVARTIS
: Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through acquisition of respiratory device company Coalesce
DJ
03/13
Novartis' Spinal Muscular Atrophy Therapy Shows Age-appropriate Development In Pre-symptomatic Study
MT
Novartis : Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through acquisition of respiratory device company Coalesce
03/14/2022 | 02:15am EDT
03/14/2022 | 02:15am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 14, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
All news about NOVARTIS AG
02:16a
Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through acquisi..
GL
02:15a
NOVARTIS
: Sandoz targets growth opportunities in respiratory and complex generics through..
DJ
03/13
Novartis' Spinal Muscular Atrophy Therapy Shows Age-appropriate Development In Pre-symp..
MT
03/13
Novartis data again demonstrate age-appropriate development when Zolgensma is used pres..
DJ
03/10
Novartis Signs Agreement To Manufacture Carisma Therapeutics' Cell Therapy
MT
03/10
NOVARTIS
: signs initial agreement with Carisma Therapeutics for the manufacturing of HER ..
PU
03/09
Novartis' Breast Cancer Combo Therapy Shows Longest Median Overall Survival
MT
03/09
NOVARTIS
: NEJM publication of Novartis Kisqali® data shows longest median overall surviva..
PU
03/08
Novartis To Donate Essential Medical Supplies Directly In Ukraine
MT
03/08
Health Care Down, As Rotation Into Defensive Sectors Reverses -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
03/03
NOVARTIS AG
: JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
02/28
Stifel Initiates Novartis AG at Hold
MT
02/25
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Novartis, Downgrades Recommendation to ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
53 395 M
-
-
Net income 2022
9 541 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
8 756 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,3x
Yield 2022
4,07%
Capitalization
185 B
185 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,64x
EV / Sales 2023
3,53x
Nbr of Employees
104 323
Free-Float
-
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
82,99 $
Average target price
96,81 $
Spread / Average Target
16,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai
Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer
Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
-3.49%
185 485
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-1.01%
445 267
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-7.16%
305 273
PFIZER, INC.
-14.87%
282 686
ABBVIE INC.
10.09%
263 650
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
-3.59%
240 295
