Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:43 2023-06-07 am EDT
89.50 CHF   -1.13%
01:30aNovartis' Sandoz to generate additional $3 bln in net sales over next five years
RE
01:16aSandoz presents compelling investment proposition as standalone company at Capital Markets Day
GL
01:15aNovartis : Sandoz presents compelling investment proposition as standalone company at Capital Markets Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis' Sandoz to generate additional $3 bln in net sales over next five years

06/08/2023 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo is seen at new factory of Novartis in Stein

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Novartis' soon to be spun off generics division Sandoz is expected to expand its pipeline and generate an additional $3 billion in net sales over the next five years, the Swiss group said on Thursday.

The company intends to carve out Sandoz, which sells generics and biosimilars - cheap versions of biologic drugs made from living organisms - and generated about $9 billion in sales last year, to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NOVARTIS AG
01:30aNovartis' Sandoz to generate additional $3 bln in net sales over next five years
RE
01:16aSandoz presents compelling investment proposition as standalone company at Capital Mark..
GL
01:15aNovartis : Sandoz presents compelling investment proposition as standalone comp..
DJ
12:05aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
06/06SNDL Names Alberto Paredero-Quiros Finance Chief
MT
06/06NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/05Global markets live: Walt Disney, Chevron, 3M, Lufthansa, BYD...
MS
06/05NOVARTIS AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/05NOVARTIS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/05NOVARTIS AG : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 189 M - -
Net income 2023 9 829 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 3,59%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
EV / Sales 2024 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 98,56 $
Average target price 108,93 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG7.07%206 716
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.46%442 504
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.28%420 594
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.00%362 337
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.11%279 143
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.57%259 696
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer