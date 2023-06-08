Novartis' Sandoz to generate additional $3 bln in net sales over next five years

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Novartis' soon to be
spun off generics division Sandoz is expected to expand its
pipeline and generate an additional $3 billion in net sales over
the next five years, the Swiss group said on Thursday.
The company intends to carve out Sandoz, which sells
generics and biosimilars - cheap versions of biologic drugs made
from living organisms - and generated about $9 billion in sales
last year, to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription
medicines in the second half of this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)