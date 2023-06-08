Novartis' Sandoz to generate additional $3 bln in net sales over next five years

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Novartis' soon to be spun off generics division Sandoz is expected to expand its pipeline and generate an additional $3 billion in net sales over the next five years, the Swiss group said on Thursday.

The company intends to carve out Sandoz, which sells generics and biosimilars - cheap versions of biologic drugs made from living organisms - and generated about $9 billion in sales last year, to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)