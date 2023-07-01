(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 01, 2023 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)
|Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:31:43 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|90.00 CHF
|+0.98%
|-0.76%
|+7.67%
|06:15am
|Novartis : Sandoz to launch Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab-adaz) high-concentration formulation, marking Sandoz entrance into US immunology space
|DJ
|06:15am
|Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira
|RE
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 01, 2023 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|90.00 CHF
|+0.98%
|-0.76%
|211 B $
|Novartis : Sandoz to launch Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab-adaz) high-concentration formulation, marking Sandoz entrance into US immunology space
|DJ
|Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira
|RE
|TSX rises on tech, materials boost
|RE
|Health Care Up on Momentum Bets -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Late Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb Acquiring Xiidra, Other Ophthalmology Assets From Novartis For Up To $2.5 Billion
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care
|MT
|Novartis : publishes new five-year efficacy data on Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis
|PU
|Moody's Reviews Purchase of Ocular Products By Bausch + Lomb
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb Shares Climb After $2.5 Billion Deal to Buy Dry-Eye Drug from Novartis
|DJ
|Needham & Co "Incrementally More Positive" on Bausch + Lomb After Xiidra Announcement, But Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb to Acquire Xiidra, Libvatrep, AcuStream for Up to $2.5 Billion
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb to Acquire Novartis' Xiidra For up to US$2.5 Billion
|MT
|Novartis to Sell Ophthalmology Assets to Bausch + Lomb for $2.5 Billion
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb to Reportedly Buy Xiidra Drug From Novartis for $1.75 Billion
|MT
|Novartis signs agreement to divest ‘front of eye' ophthalmology assets in line with focused strategy
|GL
|Novartis signs agreement to divest 'front of eye' ophthalmology assets in line with focused strategy
|DJ
|Bausch + Lomb's CEO Inks First Big Deal Since Return
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb to buy Novartis dry-eye drug for $1.75 bln - WSJ
|RE
|Bausch + Lomb to buy dry-eye drug from Novartis for $1.75 billion - WSJ
|RE
|Cheaper competition for Humira is hitting the market, but savings will depend on your insurance
|AQ
|Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) signed an agreement to acquire ophthalmology assets from Novartis AG (SWX:NOVN) for $2.5 billion.
|CI
|ETF Overview: Small-Cap, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical...
|Canada invests C$35 mln in medical isotopes for cancer treatment, imaging
|RE
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|90.00 CHF
|+0.98%
|3,866,163
|2023-06-29
|89.13 CHF
|+0.68%
|2,172,023
|2023-06-28
|88.53 CHF
|-0.21%
|2,967,612
|2023-06-27
|88.72 CHF
|-0.22%
|2,306,541
|2023-06-26
|88.92 CHF
|-1.95%
|3,350,751
Delayed Quote Swiss Exchange - 11:31:43 2023-06-30 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.67%
|211 B $
|-28.42%
|207 B $
|+0.52%
|222 B $
|-16.63%
|238 B $
|-5.85%
|247 B $
|-11.12%
|134 B $
|+9.31%
|134 B $
|+4.00%
|293 B $
|-15.47%
|119 B $
|-10.23%
|96 133 M $