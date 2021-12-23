Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis Says FDA Approved Cholesterol Therapy

12/23/2021 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cristina Roca

Novartis AG said late Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Leqvio, a cholesterol therapy.

The Swiss pharmaceutical major said the treatment is the first and only small interfering RNA therapy to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol--also known as bad cholesterol--with two doses a year, delivered by injection.

"This approach may help those who have trouble sticking to medicines that are self-administered and have greater dosing frequency," the company said.

Leqvio will be available in early January, it said.

Novartis has acquired global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the drug under an agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 0211ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -6.12% 187.38 Delayed Quote.44.17%
NOVARTIS AG -0.01% 79.35 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
All news about NOVARTIS AG
02:11aNovartis Says FDA Approved Cholesterol Therapy
DJ
12/22Novartis Wins US FDA Nod For Arthritis Treatment in Children, Adolescents
MT
12/22Novartis' Bad Cholesterol Reduction Drug Leqvio Gets US FDA Approval
MT
12/22Novartis Says FDA Approves Cosentyx to Treat Some Children, Adolescents With Arthritis
DJ
12/22Novartis Cosentyx(R) receives FDA approval for the treatment of children and adolescent..
DJ
12/22Novartis Wins US FDA Approval for Leqvio Cholesterol-Reduction Therapy
MT
12/22Health Care Up As Omicron Seen Spurring Demand For Vaccines, Medications -- Health Care..
DJ
12/22FDA approves Novartis Leqvio(R) (inclisiran), first-in-class siRNA to lower cholesterol..
DJ
12/22FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up as UK Traders Appear Cautiously Optimistic
DJ
12/22ETF PREVIEW : ETFs Mostly Flat, Futures Inch Higher as Wall Street Digests Measures Vs Omi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 160 M - -
Net income 2021 24 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 86,28 $
Average target price 98,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-5.14%193 010
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.70%442 092
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.43%334 340
PFIZER, INC.61.78%334 246
NOVO NORDISK A/S68.92%250 320
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY57.84%241 607