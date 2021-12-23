Novartis Says FDA Approved Cholesterol Therapy

By Cristina Roca



Novartis AG said late Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Leqvio, a cholesterol therapy.

The Swiss pharmaceutical major said the treatment is the first and only small interfering RNA therapy to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol--also known as bad cholesterol--with two doses a year, delivered by injection.

"This approach may help those who have trouble sticking to medicines that are self-administered and have greater dosing frequency," the company said.

Leqvio will be available in early January, it said.

Novartis has acquired global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the drug under an agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

