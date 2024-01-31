Stock NOVN NOVARTIS AG
Novartis AG

Equities

NOVN

CH0012005267

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 07:45:13 2024-01-31 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
88.76 CHF -4.14% Intraday chart for Novartis AG -4.86% +4.84%
01:36pm NOVARTIS : Strong finish to 2023; healthy 2024 guidance; Q4 miss not a worry Alphavalue
12:22pm NOVARTIS AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Novartis AG

NOVARTIS : Strong finish to 2023; healthy 2024 guidance; Q4 miss not a worry Alphavalue
NOVARTIS AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Drift With Fed Decision Near DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 AM ET DJ
Sandoz: launch of Tyruko in Germany CF
Novartis Sees 2023 Earnings Boost on Strong Drug Demand, Forecasts Softer Growth in 2024 MT
Novartis Shares Fall After Earnings Miss Hopes, Outlook Disappoints DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET DJ
NOVARTIS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Novartis: EPS growth of 25% in 2023 CF
Swiss Drugmaker Novartis' FY23 Attributable Income, Net Sales Surge MT
Novartis Net Profit Boosted by Gain From Sandoz Spinoff -- Update DJ
Novartis Net Profit Boosted by Gain From Sandoz Spinoff DJ
Novartis eyes 5% annual sales growth through 2028 RE
Novartis AG Proposes Dividend CI
EMEA Morning Briefing: Markets to Track Fed Decision, Corporate Earnings DJ
Novartis AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Novartis AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
NOVARTIS AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Pharma price cut proposals from US government could be steep, analysts say RE
Pharma industry to get US government price cut proposals by Thursday RE
Can Novartis dethrone Roche as the largest Swiss Pharma? Alphavalue
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Stronger Late Afternoon MT
Lantheus Sued by Novartis Entities for Patent Infringement MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon MT

Company Profile

Novartis AG is one of the world's leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - pharmaceutical products (81.7%): used to treat cardiovascular, respiratory, and dermatological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, cancers, central nervous system disorders, hormone imbalances, etc.; - generic drugs (18.3%; Sandoz). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (36.5%), the United States (34.9%), Asia/Africa/Australasia (20.9%), Canada and Latin America (7.7%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Novartis AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
107.3 USD
Average target price
110.2 USD
Spread / Average Target
+2.75%
Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+5.15% 220 B $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+10.65% 580 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+7.74% 485 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
+1.30% 382 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+11.59% 308 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+6.42% 291 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-0.11% 208 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+9.26% 168 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-6.15% 153 B $
SANOFI Stock Sanofi
+4.00% 126 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
