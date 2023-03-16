Advanced search
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
76.99 CHF   +2.01%
06:48pNovartis Tafinlar + Mekinist approved by FDA for pediatric patients with BRAF V600E low-grade glioma, the most common pediatric brain cancer
GL
06:48pNovartis Tafinlar + Mekinist approved by FDA for pediatric patients with BRAF V600E low-grade glioma, the most common pediatric brain cancer
DJ
05:28pHealthcare Shares Move Higher -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
Novartis Tafinlar + Mekinist approved by FDA for pediatric patients with BRAF V600E low-grade glioma, the most common pediatric brain cancer

03/16/2023 | 06:48pm EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 18:47 ET (22:47 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 416 M - -
Net income 2023 9 399 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 101 703
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,90 $
Average target price 98,09 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-9.71%173 049
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%403 409
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.86%316 369
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.94%297 148
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.99%273 229
ABBVIE INC.-4.67%272 594